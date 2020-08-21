AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Insurance Company and American Federated Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “bb” of American Federated Insurance Company (AFIC) and American Federated Life Insurance Company (AFLIC). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are known collectively as American Federated Insurance Companies and are domiciled in Flowood, MS.

The ratings of AFIC reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also reflect drag from the parent holding company, First Tower Finance Company LLC (First Tower Finance).

The ratings of AFLIC reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal ERM. The ratings also reflect drag from the parent holding company, First Tower Finance.

The American Federated Insurance Companies are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of First Tower Finance, a multiline specialty finance company. Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC], a publicly traded closed-end investment company, indirectly owns an 80.1% majority interest in First Tower Finance and its subsidiaries.

AFIC provides credit insurance coverage on collateralized personal loans originated by the consumer finance subsidiaries of First Tower Finance, and involuntary unemployment insurance.

AFLIC provides credit life and credit accident and health insurance coverages for individuals that have personal loans originated by the consumer finance subsidiaries of First Tower Finance. Given the products offered by the two companies, AM Best will continue to monitor the potential effects of COVID-19 and the macroeconomic environment on the business profiles and operations of AFIC and AFLIC.

The drag to the ratings of AFIC and AFLIC reflects the considerable financial leverage with a deficit in members’ equity at First Tower Finance, stemming from a 2014 transaction involving the return of First Tower Finance’s capital to its members.

