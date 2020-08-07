AmeraMex International Receives $130,000 Equipment Order

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, announced that it has received a $130,500 equipment order.

The order is for an ASV RT-120 track loader equipped with a mulching head. The RT-120 is built to handle tough excavation, mulching, and other challenging applications within the aggregates, construction, landscaping, agriculture, forestry, and snow removal industries. The equipment will be delivered this month to a customer in the timber industry.

AmeraMex’s CFO, Hope Stone, presented at the OTC Markets Online OTCQB Venture Company Investor Conference on August 6, 2020. A replay of Stone’s presentation is available, via registration, on the OTCMarkets.com website.

As a reminder, the public is invited to in the Company’s second-quarter conference call on Monday, August 10 at 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET. The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial into the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from August 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET until August 24, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.ET. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13707920

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional corporate information, online heavy equipment inventory/ pricing and videos.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

