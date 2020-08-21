An IT Industry Client Identifies Ideal Growth Opportunities | Infiniti’s Success with Market Analysis Solutions

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#informationtechnology–Digitization and technology have expanded rapidly over recent years. Staying updated on all changes in a market as dynamic as the IT industry is challenging. This, in turn, leads to ineffective marketing strategies, monetary losses, and futile attempts to make predictions about future technological innovations and market trends. Therefore, key players across the globe are leveraging market analysis solutions from firms such as Infiniti Research, to develop effective marketing strategies across verticals. Market analysis solutions help IT industry companies identify their strengths and weaknesses, and stay informed on the dynamic market. To leverage our market analysis solutions, and develop unparalleled marketing strategies, request a free proposal.





“For over a decade, information technology (IT) has been one of the primary driving forces behind the growth of the global economy. The availability of skilled talent – especially in regions like India and China, who are considered outsourcing hubs – has been a major reason behind the rapid growth of the IT industry across the globe,” says an IT industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a leading IT industry player, has offices across the globe and sought to develop an effective marketing strategy for all verticals. They also wanted to gain an understanding of their competitors’ strengths and weaknesses and build a market expansion plan. The IT industry client wanted to leverage Infiniti’s market analysis solutions to achieve this, as well as gain a holistic view of the market, including future growth potential.

Our Approach:

Infiniti’s market analysis experts developed a blended approach to assist the IT industry client, which included the following:

Interviews and discussions with leading stakeholders in the IT industry

Devising a dashboard comprising relevant pieces of information to deliver valuable insights to the client

Presenting an all-inclusive representation of growth factors

Analyzing the target market, identifying social and legal regulations, and conducting a competitive analysis

Gain a comprehensive understanding of our market analysis solutions for the IT industry client by reading the complete article here.

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti’s market analysis, the IT industry client was able to devise an effective marketing strategy across all verticals in ten weeks. The client was also able to identify competitors’ weaknesses and strengths and gain a holistic picture of the market. Additionally, the client was able to identify new niche market segments and significantly improve operational efficiency.

To further understand the importance of market analysis in the IT industry, speak to our research experts.

