Ariel Adams Teaches You How To Turn Instagram Into Profit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Ariel Adams, better known as The Money Realtor, is making a name for herself in the finance industry. The 26 year old serial entrepreneur aims to teach others how to monetize Instagram in order to grow a following and make a side hustle turn into a full business. She is best known for her e-book, From Instagram to Instant Money.

Shortly after graduating from University of Miami in 2016 with a dual degree in Entrepreneurship and Marketing, she incorporated my first company, The Lotus Agency which focused on entertainment management. Ariel managed three artists and successfully generated millions of streams on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Her artists were featured on networks such as BET Jams, REVOLT TV, and XXL as well as many others.

“As a solopreneur, I handled all of the artists’ facets including their social media branding, music video logistics, and album releases, even securing one artist as the show opener for Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and Travis Scott,” Ariel says.

After conquering the music industry, Ariel moved into real estate and digital selling. She is licensed in Virginia, where she advocates for financial literacy and selling digital products online.

“While gaining a different career path, I went through my own personal finance journey after reading the acclaimed book ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ by Robert Kiyosaki. I was motivated to learn more about personal finance and sought insights from my multi-millionaire mentor. My mentor successfully grew their own company from the ground up,” Ariel says,

This motivated her to start her Instagram account, @themoneyrealtor, which focuses on real estate, investing, and personal finance tips. This spurred the success of her e-book and led to features in Yahoo Finance, Official Black Wall Street, and Hollywood Unlocked.

Ariel is able to balance many ventures at once, running her real estate business as well as her digital product and consulting business. For real estate, she helps Virginia-based clients list and sell their homes, advises real estate investors, and helps renters and buyers locate their ideal properties. For her digital product and consulting business, she creates e-books and courses to help people scale to six figure businesses. Her new course that will be live by the end of August dives deep into the strategies Ariel used to make $100,000 in 90 days with digital products.

Ariel has always been a self-motivator, but it was seeing other online acquaintances create multiple streams of income that inspired her to dive into new endeavours.

“I like providing value to people and coaching them on how to make money, especially for the black community since there is such a wealth gap. I advocate for financial literacy and business ownership, so I’m motivated to teach others what I know,” Ariel states.

Doing so has allowed Ariel to bring others up in her own success. For others, she tells them to jump in and go for it, just as she does.

“Just do it. Start today. Stop with the excuses. Stop procrastinating. Just go for it. If you start a business you’ll be better off than the majority of people. You can’t expect to get rich if you’re afraid to take risks. A 9-5 won’t make you rich; business ownership will. And who cares if you fail along the way, or have to restart,” Ariel says.

In the near future, Ariel is focused on launching her new course: The Digital Selling Playbook. She’ll outline step-by-step into how she made $50,000 in 45 days with one best-selling digital project.

“I’m launching it by the end of August. I’m also planning a free Masterclass: How to Turn Your Passion and Expertise into a Profitable Digital Product. Stay tuned for that!” Ariel says.

Make sure to stay up to date with Ariel on her Instagram account, or online with her website.

