Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2020

GAAP Highlights

Net income attributable to Assured Guaranty Ltd. was $183 million, or $2.10 per share, (1) for second quarter 2020.

for second quarter 2020. Shareholders’ equity attributable to Assured Guaranty Ltd. per share reached a new record of $76.66 as of June 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP Highlights

Adjusted operating income (2) was $119 million, or $1.36 per share, for second quarter 2020.

was $119 million, or $1.36 per share, for second quarter 2020. Adjusted operating shareholders’ equity(2) per share and adjusted book value (ABV)(2) per share reached new records of $71.34 and $104.63, respectively, as of June 30, 2020.

Total Capital Returned to Shareholders

Total capital returned to shareholders was $181 million, including share repurchases of $164 million, or 6.0 million shares, in second quarter 2020.

Insurance Segment(3)

Adjusted operating income was $154 million for second quarter 2020.

Gross written premiums (GWP) were $149 million for second quarter 2020.

Present value of new business production (PVP)(4) was $96 million for second quarter 2020.

Asset Management Segment(3)

Andrew Feldstein has decided to leave Assured Guaranty and its subsidiary BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC.

David Buzen, Deputy Chief Investment Officer at BlueMountain, appointed Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of BlueMountain and Head of Asset Management and Chief Investment Officer at Assured Guaranty.

Adjusted operating loss was $9 million for second quarter 2020, including $3 million in amortization of intangible assets.

Launched liquid asset strategy, with initial focus on municipal securities.

Liquidation of wind-down funds continued with $541 million in net outflows for second quarter 2020.

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) (AGL and, together with its consolidated entities, Assured Guaranty or the Company) announced today its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 (second quarter 2020).

“During these unprecedented economic and market conditions, Assured Guaranty achieved its strongest second-quarter result for direct new insurance business production since the acquisition of AGM in July 2009, writing 71% more PVP than in last year’s second quarter,” said Dominic Frederico, President and CEO. “We generated premiums in each of our insurance product lines – U.S. public finance, international infrastructure and structured finance. Along with our continued capital management program, this helped drive our adjusted book value above $100 per share for the first time in our history.

We believe that we are well positioned to withstand the potential financial stress that could result from the pandemic, based on our low insured leverage, granular and diversified insured portfolio, strong liquidity position and significant excess capital. S&P Global Ratings concurred on July 16th, when it reaffirmed the financial strength ratings of our insurance subsidiaries at AA with a Stable Outlook, citing our ‘excellent capital and earnings,’ ‘exceptional’ liquidity, ‘very strong competitive position,’ and increased opportunities for new business underwriting.”

(1) All per share information for net income and adjusted operating income is based on diluted shares. (2) Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating shareholders’ equity and adjusted book value were formerly known as “Non-GAAP operating income”, “Non-GAAP operating shareholders’ equity” and “Non-GAAP adjusted book value”, respectively. Please see “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (3) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019, with the acquisition of BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC and expansion into the asset management business, the Company now operates in two distinct operating segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Company also has a Corporate division; please see “Summary Financial Results” table below. Adjusted operating income is the Company’s segment measure. (4) Please see “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Summary Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 2019 GAAP Highlights Net income (loss) attributable to AGL $ 183 $ 142 Net income (loss) attributable to AGL per diluted share 2.10 1.39 Weighted average shares 87.0 101.9 Non-GAAP Highlights Adjusted operating income (loss) Insurance(1) $ 154 $ 161 Asset Management(1) (9 ) — Corporate (26 ) (26 ) Other — 6 Adjusted operating income (loss)(2) $ 119 $ 141 Adjusted operating income per diluted share(2) $ 1.36 $ 1.38 Weighted average diluted shares 87.0 101.9

As of June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Shareholders’ equity attributable to AGL $ 6,444 $ 76.66 $ 6,639 $ 71.18 Adjusted operating shareholders’ equity (2) 5,997 71.34 6,246 66.96 ABV (2) 8,796 104.63 9,047 96.99 Common Shares Outstanding 84.1 93.3

________________________________________________

(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents the Company’s segment measure. (2) Please see “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

Shareholders’ equity attributable to AGL decreased in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 primarily due to share repurchases and dividends, partially offset by net income. Adjusted operating shareholders’ equity decreased in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 as adjusted operating income was offset mainly by share repurchases and dividends. ABV also decreased primarily due to share repurchases and dividends, partially offset by net premiums written.

As of June 30, 2020, on a per share basis, shareholders’ equity attributable to AGL, adjusted operating shareholders’ equity and ABV all reached new records.

Insurance Segment

The Insurance segment primarily consists of the Company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the United States (U.S.) and international public finance (including infrastructure) and structured finance markets. The Insurance segment also includes the income (loss) from its proportionate equity interest in Assured Investment Management funds. The Insurance segment is presented without giving effect to the consolidation of variable interest entities (VIEs).

Insurance Results (in millions) Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Revenues Net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues $ 125 $ 127 Net investment income 82 110 Commutation gains (losses) 38 1 Other income (loss) 1 3 Total revenues 246 241 Expenses Loss expense (benefit) 39 (15 ) Amortization of deferred acquisition costs (DAC) 4 4 Employee compensation and benefit expenses 29 34 Other operating expenses 18 17 Total expenses 90 40 Equity in net earnings of investees 26 1 Adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes 182 202 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 28 41 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 154 $ 161

Insurance adjusted operating income for second quarter 2020 was $154 million, compared with adjusted operating income of $161 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 (second quarter 2019). The decrease was mainly due to the following:

Loss expense of $39 million in second quarter 2020, compared with a benefit of $15 million in second quarter 2019. Loss expense in second quarter 2020 was primarily attributable to certain Puerto Rico exposures. Loss expense in second quarter 2019 was a net benefit mainly driven by second-lien U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) exposures, partially offset by loss expense on certain Puerto Rico exposures.

Net investment income decreased in second quarter 2020, compared with second quarter 2019, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of the portfolio of securities purchased for loss mitigation purposes which typically earn a higher yield than the externally managed portfolio of fixed maturity securities. In second quarter 2019, a large transaction in the loss mitigation portfolio was settled resulting in additional income that did not recur in second quarter 2020. Net investment income also decreased due to a lower average balance in the externally managed fixed-maturity and short-term investment portfolio, which declined due to dividends paid out of the insurance subsidiaries that were used for AGL share repurchases, and a shift of assets to funds managed by Assured Investment Management, and other alternative investments. Assured Investment Management funds are recorded at fair value through the Insurance segment income statement in the line item equity in net earnings of investees (see below). To the extent additional assets are shifted to funds managed by Assured Investment Management and other alternative investments, the presentation of the corresponding income in the statement of operations may also shift from net investment income to equity in net earnings of investees.

Net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues declined slightly compared with second quarter 2019. Structured finance net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues declined $13 million due to lower accelerations from terminations and the scheduled decline in the structured finance portfolio. However, public finance net earned premiums increased in second quarter 2020 compared with second quarter 2019 due to higher accelerations from refundings and terminations as well as a modest increase in scheduled earned premiums due to higher levels of premiums written in recent periods. Total accelerations were $32 million in second quarter 2020 compared with $29 million in second quarter 2019.

These decreases were partially offset by the following:

A commutation gain of $38 million in second quarter 2020 compared with $1 million in second quarter 2019. In second quarter 2020, the Company reassumed $336 million in par from its largest remaining legacy financial guaranty reinsurer.

Equity in net earnings of investees primarily consists of investments in Assured Investment Management funds, which are recorded at fair value. Assured Investment Management funds recorded a gain of $26 million in second quarter 2020, mostly generated by the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) and healthcare fund investments.

The effective tax rate was 15.6% in second quarter 2020 compared with 20.2% in second quarter 2019. The effective tax rate fluctuates from period to period based on the proportion of income in different tax jurisdictions.

Economic Loss Development

The economic loss development in second quarter 2020 of $34 million was primarily attributable to Puerto Rico exposures. Net economic loss development in U.S. RMBS of $1 million was mainly attributable to increased delinquencies, offset by higher excess spread. The economic development attributable to changes in discount rates was a loss of $1 million in second quarter 2020.

Roll Forward of Net Expected Loss to be Paid (1) (in millions) Net Expected



Loss to be



Paid/(Recovered)



as of



March 31, 2020 Economic Loss/



(Benefit)



Development Losses (Paid)/



Recovered Net Expected



Loss to be



Paid/(Recovered)



as of



June 30, 2020 Public finance $ 519 $ 32 $ 21 $ 572 U.S. RMBS 104 1 23 128 Other structured finance 37 1 (3 ) 35 Total $ 660 $ 34 $ 41 $ 735

________________________________________________

(1) Economic loss/(benefit) development represents the change in net expected loss to be paid attributable to the effects of changes in assumptions based on observed market trends, changes in discount rates, accretion of discount and the economic effects of loss mitigation efforts. Economic loss development is the principal measure that the Company uses to evaluate the loss experience in its insured portfolio. Expected loss to be paid includes all transactions insured by the Company, whether written in insurance or credit derivative form, regardless of the accounting model prescribed under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP).

New Business Production

GWP relates to both financial guaranty insurance and specialty insurance and reinsurance contracts. Financial guaranty GWP includes (1) amounts collected upfront on new business written, (2) the present value of future contractual or expected premiums on new business written (discounted at risk free rates), and (3) the effects of changes in the estimated lives of transactions in the inforce book of business. Specialty insurance and reinsurance GWP is recorded as premiums are due. Credit derivatives are accounted for at fair value and therefore are not included in GWP.

The non-GAAP measure, PVP, on the other hand, includes upfront premiums and the present value of expected future installments on new business at the time of issuance, discounted at the approximate average pre-tax book yield of fixed maturity securities purchased during the prior calendar year, for all contracts whether in insurance or credit derivative form. See “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

New Business Production (in millions) Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 2019 GWP PVP (1) Gross Par



Written (1) GWP PVP (1) Gross Par



Written (1) Public finance – U.S. $ 60 $ 60 $ 5,282 $ 43 $ 44 $ 3,657 Public finance – non-U.S. 81 28 557 12 8 299 Structured finance – U.S. 8 8 173 (4 ) 3 227 Structured finance – non-U.S. — — — — 1 — Total (2) $ 149 $ 96 $ 6,012 $ 51 $ 56 $ 4,183

________________________________________________

(1) PVP and Gross Par Written in the table above are based on “close date,” when the transaction settles. Please see “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release. The discount rate used for PVP as of June 30, 2020 is 3%. The prior period has been recast to present PVP discounted at 3% instead of 6%. (2) While PVP includes the present value of only the premiums the Company estimates it will receive over the expected term of the transaction, under GAAP the Company is required, for certain transactions, to include contractual premiums through the date of legal maturity in GWP.

U.S. public finance GWP increased 40%, and PVP increased 36%, compared with second quarter 2019, including transactions guaranteed in both the primary and secondary market. The average rating of all U.S. public finance par written in second quarter 2020 was A-. The Company guaranteed 62% of insured U.S. public finance new issuance par in second quarter 2020.

Outside the U.S., GWP and PVP also increased in second quarter 2020, compared with second quarter 2019. In second quarter 2020, the Company’s new French subsidiary, Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA wrote a guaranty of a solar bond transaction in Spain, and a secondary market guaranty to a European financial institution for a public sector credit. Non-U.S. GWP and PVP also includes the restructuring of an existing insured transaction that resulted in no additional exposure. The Company has consistently written new non-U.S. public finance business every quarter since the end of 2015.

In total, the structured finance sector’s GWP and PVP both increased in second quarter 2020 compared with second quarter 2019. New business in second quarter 2020 included an insurance securitization and two whole business securitizations.

Business activity in the international infrastructure and structured finance sectors is influenced by typically long lead times and therefore may vary from period to period.

Asset Management Segment

The Asset Management segment, which consists of BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC (BlueMountain) and its associated entities operating within the Assured Investment Management platform, provides asset management services to outside investors as well as to the Insurance segment.

Asset Management Results (in millions) Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Revenues Management fees: CLOs $ 2 Opportunity funds 3 Wind-down funds 7 Total management fees (1) 12 Other income 1 Total revenues 13 Expenses Amortization of intangible assets 3 Employee compensation and benefit expenses 14 Other operating expenses 7 Total expenses 24 Adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes (11 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (9 )

________________________________________________

(1) The Asset Management segment presents reimbursable fund expenses netted in other operating expenses, whereas on the condensed consolidated statement of operations such reimbursable expenses are shown gross, as components of asset management fees and other operating expenses.

Asset Management adjusted operating loss was $9 million for second quarter 2020, including $3 million in pretax amortization related to intangible assets, which primarily consist of the fair value of investment management and CLO contracts.

Management fees from CLOs shown in the table above are the net management fees that BlueMountain retains after rebating the portion of these fees that pertains to the CLO equity that is held directly by Assured Investment Management funds. Gross management fees from CLOs, before rebates to Assured Investment Management funds, were $7 million for second quarter 2020. Management fees from opportunity funds are mainly attributable to previously established funds and also includes two opportunity funds in which the Insurance segment’s U.S. insurance subsidiaries invest. Total opportunity fund AUM includes $256 million in assets under management (AUM) for the Insurance segment’s U.S. insurance subsidiaries.

Assets Under Management (in millions) CLOs Opportunity



Funds Liquid



Strategies Wind-Down



Funds Total Rollforward: AUM, March 31, 2020 $ 12,645 $ 969 $ — $ 2,865 $ 16,479 Inflows 741 30 370 — 1,141 Outflows: Redemptions — — — — — Distributions (213 ) (83 ) — (541 ) (837 ) Total outflows (213 ) (83 ) — (541 ) (837 ) Net flows 528 (53 ) 370 (541 ) 304 Change in fund value 39 57 1 136 233 AUM, June 30, 2020 (1) $ 13,212 $ 973 $ 371 $ 2,460 $ 17,016 As of June 30, 2020: Funded AUM (2) $ 13,142 $ 868 $ 371 $ 2,438 $ 16,819 Unfunded AUM (2) 70 105 — 22 197 Fee Earning AUM (2) $ 6,513 $ 804 $ 371 $ 2,258 $ 9,946 Non-Fee Earning AUM (2) 6,699 169 — 202 7,070 As of March 31, 2020: Funded AUM (2) $ 12,634 $ 849 $ — $ 2,843 $ 16,326 Unfunded AUM (2) 11 120 — 22 153 Fee Earning AUM (2) $ 6,038 $ 814 $ — $ 2,601 $ 9,453 Non-Fee Earning AUM (2) 6,607 155 — 264 7,026

________________________________________________

(1) Includes AUM of the insurance company subsidiaries (intercompany AUM) of $256 million in opportunity funds, $221 million in the CLOs and $351 million in liquid strategies. (2) Please see “Definitions” at the end of this press release.

Total inflows of $1.1 billion in second quarter 2020 include CLO inflows of $741 million, which mainly consist of a new CLO and an Investment Management Agreement (IMA) with the U.S. insurance company subsidiaries to manage up to $300 million in CLO obligations, of which $100 million had been allocated as of June 30, 2020.

The launch of a new liquid asset strategy contributed inflows of $370 million at the end of second quarter 2020. Funds raised in the new liquid strategies include $100 million of capital from the Insurance segment’s U.S. insurance subsidiaries that were invested in a new municipal bond fund, as well as a $250 million IMA with the U.S. insurance subsidiaries to manage a portfolio of municipal obligations. Liquid strategy investment vehicles typically offer investors redemption rights within one year and are largely invested in liquid securities.

Total outflows for second quarter 2020 were mainly driven by the return of capital from wind-down funds, which include certain funds that are in their harvest period.

Asset Management Leadership Transition

Andrew Feldstein, Assured Guaranty’s Chief Investment Officer and Head of Asset Management, has decided to leave the Company and its subsidiary BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC. BlueMountain’s Deputy Chief Investment Officer David A. Buzen will assume Mr. Feldstein’s responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of BlueMountain, and Head of Asset Management and Chief Investment Officer at Assured Guaranty, effective immediately. Mr. Feldstein will remain with the Company as Senior Advisor to the CEO and CIO of BlueMountain through the end of October 2020 to support a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Dominic Frederico, President and CEO of Assured Guaranty said, “I want to thank Andrew for his contributions in helping to establish our Assured Investment Management platform and for integrating BlueMountain into it over the past year. Our commitment to BlueMountain and the Assured Investment Management platform is unchanged. We are pleased with the business diversification we have achieved through this acquisition, continue to support the growth of the business, and have already allocated over $1 billion of our investment portfolio so far to investments BlueMountain manages. David Buzen and the talented senior team at BlueMountain bring exceptional knowledge of our asset management strategy and are well-positioned to oversee the launch of new strategies that are aligned with the firm’s focus on credit-based strategies such as collateralized loan obligations, asset-based investing, municipal bonds, and private investments in areas such as healthcare and infrastructure, as well as the wind down of legacy BlueMountain funds.”

Corporate Division

The Corporate division consists primarily of interest expense on the debt of Assured Guaranty US Holdings Inc. (AGUS) and Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings Inc. (AGMH), as well as other operating expenses attributed to holding company activities such as Board of Directors’ expenses, and administrative services performed by operating subsidiaries for the holding companies.

Corporate Results (in millions) Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Revenues Net investment income $ — $ 1 Total revenues — 1 Expenses Interest expense 23 22 Employee compensation and benefit expenses 3 5 Other operating expenses 6 4 Total expenses 32 31 Equity in net earnings of investees — — Adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes (32 ) (30 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (6 ) (4 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (26 ) $ (26 )

Adjusted operating loss for the Corporate division for both periods consisted primarily of interest expense and operating expenses of the holding companies. Interest expense includes interest on intersegment debt to the Insurance segment of $2 million in second quarter 2020.

Other Items

Other items consist of intersegment eliminations, reclassifications of reimbursable fund expenses, and consolidation adjustments, including the effect of consolidating financial guaranty (FG) VIEs and certain Assured Investment Management platform investment vehicles.

The types of VIEs the Company consolidates when it is deemed to be the primary beneficiary include (1) entities whose debt obligations the U.S insurance subsidiaries insure, and (2) investment vehicles such as collateralized financing entities and investment funds managed by the Asset Management subsidiaries, in which the U.

Contacts

Robert Tucker



Senior Managing Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



212-339-0861



rtucker@agltd.com

Ashweeta Durani



Vice President, Corporate Communications



212-408-6042



adurani@agltd.com

Read full story here