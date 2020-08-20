Auditoria.AI and MCS Group Join Forces to Accelerate Finance Transformation

Auditoria.AI Provides SmartFlow Skills to MCS Group Customers Worldwide

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / AUDITORIA.AI, provider of AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, and MCS Group, a multifunctional professional service group rendering a range of value-added services, announced a partnership that will deliver AI-based finance automation to MCS Group clients. With this new agreement, several of MCS Group customers in India, Singapore, and the Middle East, will be able to leverage cutting-edge artificial intelligence to automate routine, repetitive business processes that otherwise take days or weeks, while accelerating surgical financial insights that improve visibility and decision making.

“We are very pleased to partner globally with MCS Group,” said Rohit Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder, Auditoria. “The Group’s impeccable reputation and long history of providing innovative solutions will be a key asset as we streamline and automate critical processes in the finance back office.”

“Throughout our group’s history, we have striven to deliver the highest quality of service and the best technical solutions to our clients,” said Abhay Mehta, Senior Partner at MCS. “Auditoria brings an incredibly compelling array of AI-driven automation solutions that will delight our customers, and corporate finance teams, at large. In particular, we are excited to bring Auditoria’s innovative technologies including Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and more to our clients, thereby helping them accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, and bring greater efficiencies and productivity to the back office function,” said Chetan Shah, Senior Partner at MCS.

“This is one of the rare instances in which two firms complement each other and create a partnership that is much greater than the sum of the parts,” said Naushad Panjwani, Regional President, Indo American Chamber of Commerce, West India Council. “A cutting-edge startup like Auditoria and a highly-respected brand like MCS Group is a partnership destined to change the marketplace. I look forward to watching their progress as they transform the finance back office together.”

Auditoria SmartFlow Skills offers a reliable alternative to traditional approaches to execute typical finance back-office processes, which result in significantly improved business resiliency. Using natural language-driven configurations, Auditoria SmartFlow Skills ephemerally automates mission-critical finance business processes, while querying and reconciling data into financial systems of record.

Additionally, SmartFlow Skills includes modern machine learning algorithms to drive statistical and predictive analytics, allowing companies to have rapid access to key financial indicators, higher accuracy and precision in predictive recommendations, and being continuously audit-ready while mitigating risks, eliminating errors, and reducing accounting infractions.

Availability: Auditoria SmartFlow Skills is generally available for companies in India, Singapore, and the Middle East through MCS LLP. For trade and commercial inquiries, please contact Anand Paurana at anandpaurana@nextleveladvisory.net.

For more information on how Auditoria is transforming the corporate finance back office, visit https://www.auditoria.ai.

About Auditoria

Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation company for corporate finance that automates back-office business processes, like tasks, analytics, and responses. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria’s platform removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while also automating complex functions, such as predictive analytics. Corporate finance and accounting teams use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improve business resilience, lower attrition, and perform higher-level business functions. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai.

About MCS Group

MCS Group entity is a multifunctional professional service firm rendering a range of value-added services since 1963. The firm takes pride in its ability to consistently deliver solutions that are technically sound, innovative and utilitarian for its clients. The strongest testament to the firm’s reputation and services are its highly satisfied client base in various fields with relationships extending over five decades. Next Level Advisory Service LLP will be the Group’s entity that will spearhead Auditoria’s entry into India.

Learn more about Next Level by visiting www.nextleveladvisory.net

