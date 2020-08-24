Auditoria.AI Named to Constellation ShortListTM for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications

Offerings for Digital Leaders Reinventing Operations and Transforming Business Models

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / AUDITORIA.AI, provider of AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, announced today it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications in Q3 2020. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.

“We are honored to be included on the Constellation Shortlist for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications,” said Rohit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Auditoria. “This recognition showcases how we are transforming the corporate finance function. With Auditoria, what was once a days-long task can be completed in minutes, not only saving crucial energy and effort for the operator, but also recovering overall time for the CFO reporting back to the executive team.”

Auditoria delivers AI-driven workflows and decision support across the massive volumes of enterprise data, augmenting corporate finance teams with intelligent automation to execute business processes, deliver rapid insights, and respond to customer needs. Auditoria increases the speed, accuracy, and productivity of finance teams with powerful SmartFlow Skills to automate, analyze, audit, and collaborate across the modern finance organization with cutting-edge AI, Cognitive RPA, NLP, and ML technologies.

“In an era of rapidly changing technology, pay to play research, and paywall required rankings, The Constellation ShortList portfolio gives prospects and customers an easy to use list and criteria to build their own vendor selection short list,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “The vendors on this list represent the best of the best for their category. We’ve identified the top vendors to consider based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership and price.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

For more information on Auditoria and how it is transforming the corporate finance back office, visit https://www.auditoria.ai.

About Auditoria

Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation company for corporate finance that automates back-office business processes like tasks, analytics, and responses. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria’s platform removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while also automating complex functions, such as predictive analytics. Corporate finance and accounting teams use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improve business resilience, lower attrition, and perform higher-level business functions. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai.

