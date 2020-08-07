AYRO Inc. Will Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 14, 2020

Conference Call Scheduled for 8:30 AM ET

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO), a manufacturer of light-duty, urban and short-haul electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that management will announce the company’s Second Quarter 2020 financial results prior to market open, on Friday, August 14, 2020. Rod Keller, the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Curt Smith, the company’s Chief Financial Officer will then lead a public conference call, slated to begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Time, to discuss the results with the investment community.

Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 877-270-2148 from within the United States or 412-902-6510 if calling internationally. A replay will be available until August 21, 2020, 11:59 PM which can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 if calling within the United States or 412-317-0088 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 10147055 to access the replay.

The call will additionally be broadcast live with accompanying slides and archived for 90 days over the internet, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company’s corporate website, https://ir.ayro.com/

ABOUT AYRO, INC.

Texas-based AYRO, Inc. designs and delivers compact, emissions-free electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. AYRO’s vehicles are capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial requirements. AYRO was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion to create sustainable urban electric vehicle solutions for Campus Management, Last Mile & Urban Delivery and Closed Campus Transport. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Darrow Associates

Jordan Darrow

512-551-9296

jdarrow@darrowir.com

Darrow Associates.

Peter Seltzberg

516-419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

