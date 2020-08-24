Bel to Participate in The LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 1-2, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / BEL FUSE INC. (Nasdaq:BELFA) and (Nasdaq:BELFB) a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that it will be participating in the LD 500 investor conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 1-2, 2020.

Pete Bittner, President of Bel Connectivity Solutions, Craig Brosious, VP of Finance, and Lynn Hutkin, Director of Financial Reporting will be available for 1/1s for the two days and will be also leading a group presentation that will be broadcast live on the internet with audio and slides at 10AM ET on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Investors participating in the event are encouraged to register for the conference and sign up for a 1/1 teleconference update with management at the following website. The webcast will be available both through the LD conference site and on the company’s investor relations events page.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

“We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space.” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming “500” in September is the Company’s most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

