Bill Reicherter Announces He is Running for Parkland City Commissioner in District 1

Reicherter, Who Has Been a Resident of Parkland, Florida for Almost Two Decades, Wants to Serve the City in Four Key Areas Including School Safety and Supporting Local Business Owners

PARKLAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Bill Reicherter is pleased to announce that he is running for Parkland City Commissioner in District 1.

To learn more about Reicherter and what he hopes to accomplish as a Parkland Florida District 1 Commissioner, please visit http://voteforbillr.com.

As Reicherter noted, Parkland, Florida has been his home for over 16 years, and he is focused on serving Parkland in these four key areas:

School Safety- Including COVID-19 safety protocols to implementing vital safety measures for kids and teachers in schools.

Sound infrastructure- Making sure the city grows with smart planning and infrastructure that supports all residents and their families’ needs. Bill has worked in construction and smart development for decades and has a proven record of taking action that benefits all parties’ needs.

Parkland Businesses- As a fellow business owner, Bill is committed to supporting local Parkland owners needs for rebuilding and growth.

Community Unity and Support for all- As a Parkland resident for nearly two decades, Bill understands and truly cares about the need to balance smart city infrastructure in conjunction with the uniqueness of the Parkland community.

When he was just 5 years old, Reicherter began going to work with his father, who owned two automotive repair gas stations in New York. It was there that he learned the value of hard work and the importance of customer service, taking care of employees and growing a business that supports community.

At the age of 21, Reicherter was a football star who suddenly had to make the choice between pro football or returning home to help his father, who had contracted cancer, to run the family business. The decision to take care of family first has followed Reicherter through his business career as he worked hard to create opportunities through his multiple businesses.

A couple of years went by and Reicherter welcomed his three children into the world as a proud dad. The lessons learned from this life experience of working tirelessly, growing a business, taking care of employees, and serving others has created life-long values, he said.

Today, Reicherter is the CEO of three companies and has worked on many projects, including the new Hard Rock Stadium and solar panel signs for FPL floating in the Everglades. In addition, he is the founder of two companies supplying personal protective equipment products to businesses and citizens, which were formed in the midst of the outbreak with a goal to get PPE and hand sanitizer to those who need it at the lowest price possible. He also started an organization focused on providing more green energy solutions to the electric vehicle industry.

“I spent the first third of my life learning by working with my father and learning to collaborate with others. The next third of my life I was earning a living by working day and night in a wide variety of business ventures, finding both success and obstacles I learned from along the way- building a passion for supporting other business owners,” he said.

“And currently, I am dedicated to giving back to the community of Parkland by running for District 1 Commissioner.

Bill Reicherter invites residents to contact him at Bill4Parkland@gmail.com to collaborate and hear how he can serve them.

About Bill Reicherter:

