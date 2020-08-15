Binovi Announces Management Cease Trade Order per National Policy 12-203

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) announces that its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”), has accepted the Company’s request for, and the BCSC has granted, a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”). As previously announced on August 12, 2020, the application for the MCTO was made by the Company due to a delay in the preparation and filing of the Company’s annual audited financial statements for the financial year ended February 29, 2020, the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Annual Filings”) which were due June 29, 2020. The Company had relied on the temporary filing relief provided by BC Instrument 51-517 which provided an additional 45-day period for the Company to complete its Annual Filings. This period lapsed on August 13, 2020.

The MCTO restricts all trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer and the directors of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Company to trade their securities. However, the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities could determine, in their discretion, that it would be appropriate to issue a general cease trade order against the Company affecting all of the securities of the Company.

The Company continues to work closely with its auditor and expects to file the Annual Filings by August 31, 2020.

During the MCTO, the Company confirms that it will comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 respecting Management Cease Trade Orders for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release.

For additional information on the Company, please visit https://www.binovi.com/investor-reports/

About Binovi Technologies Corp.

Binovi is a best-in-class neuro-visual performance platform designed to test, analyze, track, and report on individual cognitive performance. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. Binovi is currently used in over 1,500 locations across 20 countries.

