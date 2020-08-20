BIO-key, Provider of Multi-Factor ID and Access Management Solutions, Presents at LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference Tues. Sept. 1st at 4:00pm ET

WALL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, will present at the 3rd annual LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, September 1st from 4:00pm to 4:40pm ET. BIO-key’s Chairman & CEO Mike DePasquale will present and answer investor questions.

Link to live presentation: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36728

The LD 500, held via webcast, will feature hundreds of companies in the small / micro-cap space. The conference will take place September 1st through the 4th. To learn more, register for the conference and to request virtual one-on-one meeting appointments, visit: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, commented, “LD Micro is going to show COVID that you can still learn, meet with some of the most unique companies in the capital markets and have a great time – all without a mask or stepping outside. We are honored to gather leading companies and top investors on one of the most trusted platforms in the space. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we welcome you all.”

View BIO-key’s LD Micro profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/BKYI

About LD Micro

LD Micro is a leading independent information resource and investment community event platform providing valuable tools for everyone in the small and micro-cap investment universe. The LD Micro Index (the LDMi), the first pure microcap index, was launched in 2015 to provide a useful benchmark and flow of information to support participants in the micro-cap sector. The upcoming “LD 500” in September is the Company’s most ambitious project yet, and the first event accessible to everyone.

Please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

Facebook – Corporate: BIO-key International

Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl

Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR

StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

Investor & Media Contacts

William Jones, David Collins

Catalyst IR

212-924-9800

bkyi@catalyst-ir.com

SOURCE: BIO-key International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/602537/BIO-key-Provider-of-Multi-Factor-ID-and-Access-Management-Solutions-Presents-at-LD-Micro-500-Virtual-Investor-Conference-Tues-Sept-1st-at-400pm-ET