BioSyent to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, OTC PINK:BIOYF, TSX-V:RX.V) today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3rd at 2:40 p.m. (ET). Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent, will be presenting to a live virtual audience. Mr. Goehrum will also be available to meet with investors on a one-on-one basis during the conference on September 1st to 4th. These one-on-one meetings can be requested by registered attendees through the online conference portal:

https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty/hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,808,170 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

SOURCE: BioSyent Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603025/BioSyent-to-Present-at-The-LD-500-Virtual-Conference

