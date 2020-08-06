Biplab Rakshi Announced as New Chair for IoD East

Energy executive Biplab Rakshi will lead the IoD in the East of England

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / A corporate energy executive with former roles at Mobil Oil and TXU Europe has been appointed as the new Chair of the IoD in the East of England. Biplab Rakshi, who was instrumental in the founding of the UK Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) is the CEO of Suffolk-based Atomic Acquisitions, focusing on low carbon energy initiatives.

Biplab steps into the role following the end of current Chair David Sales‘ four-year tenure. He is no stranger to the IoD, having been a member for more than ten years and has served as Infrastructure Ambassador for the Essex region.

Biplab was born in India, was educated in the UK and USA, and worked and travelled extensively around the world before settling in Essex where he now lives with his seven-year-old son and wife Dr Monica Bose, who is a Consultant Gastroenterologist and Associate Medical Director at Harlow’s Princess Alexandra NHS Trust.

Taking on the Chair role at this critical period as the region navigates out of lockdown and into Brexit, Biplab sees opportunities for growth as well as challenges.

“The IoD is a unique institution based on individuals, and that gives us a personal insight into the views of the region’s directors,” says Biplab. “If we can bring the right people together to connect and collaborate, we can build a stronger, more successful business community.

“It is an honour to represent our membership as the IoD East Chair. This is a region with so much potential, and I see the IoD as key to connecting and exerting collective influence. I want us to make the most of every opportunity to create a collaborative business community, and shine a light on the East of England as the place to do business.”

David Sales, outgoing IoD East Chair said. “We felt that Biplab’s extensive private sector expertise and his passion for driving collaboration, opportunity and resilience was exactly what our members in the region need. I know Biplab will do an incredible job and I wish him the very best in the role.”

Simone Robinson, Regional Director at IoD East said, “Biplab has been a valued member of the IoD for many years, and the passion and expertise he brings to the role will bring tangible benefits to the region. On behalf of our members in the region, I would like to thank our outgoing Chair, David Sales for his hard work and dedication over the last four years. Much of what we achieve for our members wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of business leaders willing to pay back to the business community with their time and expertise.”

Biplab will take over as the IoD East of England Chair on 19 August 2020.

