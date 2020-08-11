Black Tusk to Secure Drill Contractor for the McKenzie East Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. (“Black Tusk” or the “Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company is currently looking to engage a diamond drilling contractor to complete drilling on its McKenzie East Project located north of Val d’Or, Quebec.

The company is currently undertaking a 3D Induced Polarization Survey (IP) on the McKenzie East gold property. Abitibi Geophysics will complete their advanced technology OreVision® IP survey over the main target zone on the property within the week. The results of the IP survey will be combined with the results of geological work, MMI soil sample results and magnetometer surveying completed earlier this year in order to locate the best targets for diamond drilling.

The company has acquired a permit that allows for the construction of 18 drill pads with supporting water supply stations and access trails. Black Tusk plans to conduct the initial diamond drill program soon after completion of the ground surveys, expected to be late August to early September.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a “Qualified Person” as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

