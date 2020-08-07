Bluehelix Global Expansion Strategically Cooperates with Japanese Licensed Exchange Xtheta

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / Bluehelix (BHOP Consulting Pte Ltd), the leading blockchain financial infrastructure technology service provider, has officially announced that it has a strategic partnership with Japanese licensed exchange Xtheta. The cooperation will provide Xtheta with the underlying blockchain financial technology services to accelerate Xtheta’s global market advancement.

Back in April 2017, Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) enacted an amendment to the Asset Settlement Act to provide strong regulation of digital asset exchanges, which sets out the operating standards for exchanges, introduces the concept of “virtual currency” exchange operators, and clarifies the legal rules for virtual currency trading. As a global economic powerhouse, Japan’s bill will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the global digital asset market.

Against the backdrop of increasing compliance in Japan’s virtual currency industry, Xtheta Exchange was founded in the same year and was approved as one of the 16 exchanges in Japan that can operate digital asset trading in December, and later received an investment of 180 million yen from listed company Ceres in December 2018, and has an excellent reputation and market share in Japan.

Xtheta officially announced the news of its cooperation with Bluehelix, which shows Xtheta’s confidence in operating a digital asset exchange. For Bluehelix, it is also equivalent to the recognition of the Japanese digital currency industry authority.

Since its establishment in 2018, Bluehelix takes Building Blockchain Financial Infrastructure as its vision, continuously delve technology and polish products, providing professional SaaS and white label technology and solutions to more than 270 clients around the world. since 2020, even more well-known global institutions have chosen to cooperate with Bluehelix.

According to the official news, in February 2020, Bluehelix announced a strategic cooperation with Hanbitco, a licensed exchange in South Korea. Hanbitco exchange was established in 2018 and has been working hard on standardization since its inception, and Hanbitco is ranked among all authoritative certifications related to “Security”. On the list of cybersecurity exchanges published by the authoritative security agency CER, Hanbitco is ranked No. 1 in South Korea and No. 20 in the world.

In May, Bluehelix established a partnership with Chiliz.net, a first-of-its-kind mobile and desktop crypto exchange for sports and entertainment assets. Chiliz ($CHZ) is a digital currency for sports and entertainment platforms. It fuels the world’s first scalable, tokenized voting platform, Socios.com where fans can buy, trade, and execute voting rights in their favorite sports teams. The Chiliz project has raised $66 million from some of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges and leading crypto funds in Asia, including Binance, OK Blockchain Capital, and Ceyuan Ventures. Chiliz is owned by Malta-based Mediarex Group, a global sports, and entertainment organization, which was founded in 2012

“Due to the Non-Disclosure Agreement, we can’t reveal the specific names of many clients, but many influential clients or world-leading exchanges have cooperated with Bluehelix in SaaS, white-label solution, liquidity, Public Chain and others. Bluehelix Cloud is the culmination of the Bluehelix team’s many years of accumulation in the blockchain finance industry, leading the industry standard in multiple technical dimensions. Bluehelix Cloud considered as the best crypto exchange SaaS and white label solution provider in the market, which can save significant cost and time on infrastructure, matching engine, clearing, custody, liquidity, and so on. Clients can easily focus on business expansion with our marketing tools and marketing-related development with our customizable API and SDKs.” Elsa Qiu, Bluehelix Vice President of Global Business said.

The underlying technical architecture is directly related to the safety and market reputation of the crypto exchange and is of great importance to the trading platform. Many reputational global clients have chosen Bluehelix, which shows great trust in ability and reputation.

Bluehelix‘s core founding team consists of top talents from first-tier tech and financial companies including Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Barclays Capital, Societe Generale, etc. Founder James Ju is a senior technology expert and a successful serial entrepreneur. He used to be the CTO of well-known Internet companies such as Damai.cn and built the SaaS ticketing system of Damai.cn, which is the largest ticketing website in China; served as CTO of Huobi Global in 2014-2017, led the team to built Huobi Pro’s core trading platform, and then served as Vice President of Technology in X Financial, which was successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bluehelix R&D team has rich experience in the development of traditional financial and blockchain systems. The team has successfully developed the first-generation high-performance trading system and successfully operated the largest securities investment management SaaS platform in China. The advisory team includes veterans who have participated in the Shanghai Stock Exchange stock trading system. They have in-depth research and understanding of the architecture design, implementation difficulties and solutions of high-performance and high-availability systems. Such experiences are unique and precious in the field of blockchain financial systems.

Based on its deep industry experience and technical strength, Bluehelix has been favored by many high-reputational capital such as Huobi Global and OK Group since its establishment in 2018.

From the product side, Bluehelix Cloud Exchange SaaS System is the only financial level architecture and performance system in the industry with system availability reaching 99.99%. A few months ago, Bluehelix start its next-generation trading system project named “Cone”, which will lead a low-latency, high-performance, high-volume technology and achieve a low latency of less than 1ms for the whole network. The launch of “Cone” will greatly improve the current competition in the cryptocurrency derivatives market.

In addition, since inception in 2018, Bluehelix has set local offices in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China, and other countries to expand and deliver high-quality products and technologies to the global market. Bluehelix always pays great attention to the regulatory situation and market environment in different regions and strives to provide the best solution and services to clients in different regions.

The deep understanding of the global market of cryptocurrencies and continuous technological advancement is the irreplaceable competitiveness of Bluehelix.

In 2020, cryptocurrency will celebrate its 12th year of existence and has become a force to be reckoned with in the global financial industry, which is becoming increasingly standardized and compliant. Asset security has always been the most important link in the chain of the financial industry, and the underlying technology of the exchange has gained more and more importance.

About Bluehelix

Bluehelix is a blockchain financial infrastructure provider and its Bluehelix Cloud provides technical solutions of Spot, Futures, Options, Margin, OTC trading system, and liquidity services with full-stack solutions and industrial SaaS CSM service standards. Bluehelix Cloud SaaS and white label solution have served more than 270 crypto exchange clients worldwide, covering over 14 million end-users, and its assets custody valuation exceeds 6 billion USDT. Business Cooperation please contact: Elsa@bluehelix.com

Media contact

Company Name: BHOP (Bluehelix Open Platform) Consulting Pte Ltd

Address: 60 Anson road, Singapore

Contact: Elsa Qiu

Email: Elsa@bluehelix.com

Website: https://www.bluehelix.cloud/en-us/

SOURCE: BHOP Consulting Pte Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/600704/Bluehelix-Global-Expansion-Strategically-Cooperates-with-Japanese-Licensed-Exchange-Xtheta