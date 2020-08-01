CAI International, Inc. Announces Q2 2020 Financial Release Date and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CAI International, Inc. (CAI) (NYSE: CAI) one of the world’s leading transportation finance and logistics companies, announces the following earnings release date and conference call:

EARNINGS RELEASE:

 

August 6, 2020 at 4:00 pm ET

 

 

 

EVENT:

 

CAI Q2 2020 Financial Release Conference Call

 

 

 

CALL DATE and TIME:

 

August 6, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET

 

 

 

DOMESTIC DIAL IN:

 

1-855-327-6837

 

 

 

INTERNATIONAL

 

 

DIAL IN:

 

1-631-891-4304

 

 

 

LIVE WEBCAST:

 

www.capps.com and click on the “Investors” tab

If you are unable to participate during the live conference call and webcast, the call will be archived at www.capps.com for 30 days (click the “Investors” tab).

Contacts

David Morris, VP Finance, Corporate Controller

(415) 788-0100

dmorris@capps.com

More Stories

California Nanotechnologies Announces Q1/FY2021 Results

CanadaBis Capital Grant Options

Global Hemp Group Announces Rights Offering

The Driven Project: How Supercar Therapy Is Impacting the Lives of Children Battling Heavy Life Challenges

ROK Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

Winston Gold Grants Stock Options

You may have missed

California Nanotechnologies Announces Q1/FY2021 Results

CanadaBis Capital Grant Options

Global Hemp Group Announces Rights Offering

The Driven Project: How Supercar Therapy Is Impacting the Lives of Children Battling Heavy Life Challenges

ROK Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

error: Content is protected !!