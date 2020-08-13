Cannabis Suisse is Releasing its New Service “Your Cannabis Grow” to the European Market

DIETIKON, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Cannabis Suisse is releasing its new service to the European market. Your Cannabis Grow is an innovative service which allows customers from Europe to grow their own cannabis seedling in one of Cannabis Suisse’s indoor farms located in Switzerland.

This is an ethical, transparent and sustainable way to source the product containing essential CBD and EU sanctioned levels of THC – individually cultivated straight from the farm. Cannabis Suisse experts will monitor the entire cultivation process daily.

Customers can choose from an array of different cannabis strains. All the customers will be provided with a live video where they can watch the growth of the plants from the first seeding till the final harvest. The entire growth cycle of a cannabis plant is approximately 8-10 weeks, drying time is between 7-13 days. After being harvested, the THC level within the weed needs to be adjusted to meet the legal criteria of the country where the customer resides, then customers can have their weed shipped directly to their home. Harvest result is usually between 20 and 35 gr. per plant. On site, the plants are taken care of by Cannabis Suisse’s master growers that are also involved in manufacturing of all the other products.

The price of 120 CHF includes all these services. Cannabis Suisse clients get a clone, a nameplate, a weekly photo of the plant, a certificate of the plant owner, photos of their drying plate, and as a result flowerheads shipped from the farm in anonymous packages.

The product can be ordered from the special website of the Company and from selected resellers. Cannabis Suisse Corp. also plans to sell it via a network of kiosks where customers can buy a plastic card already containing login and password data for the website. The intention is to do it especially in those type of kiosks that identify themselves as tobacco shops. Buying a card, customers are always sure that there is free space available at the farm.

In connection with the expansion of its services, Cannabis Suisse Corp. announces many special offers for its customers. There is giving out of 10 plants only for the subscribing to the Company’s newsletters. As well ordering three plants at once, a buyer will receive the fourth one as a gift. Cannabis Suisse Corp. also offers open days. On selected days, the growers will be happy to welcome their customers personally at the facility.

Your Cannabis Grow is a hassle-free way to grow your own weed, there are many benefits and saving money is not the only one. Growing own cannabis plant has never been easier if the plant is in the hands of Cannabis Suisse’s master growers. Cannabis Suisse has a top tier indoor farm that has no contaminants, customers’ plants will be cared the same way as the rest of the products and receive the optimal conditions to grow and flourish. Growing own hemp is tricky even if it is grown only during the summer when there is not any need for special equipment.

Your Cannabis Grow is a service for everyone, but savvy customers that are well-versed in the different kinds of strains and already know what they prefer for regular consumption are going to see this service as an essential one. For someone who is experimenting, looking for new flavors or maybe new to cannabis consumption, Your Cannabis Grow might not be a commitment that is worth taking just yet. However, once a client has found that special strain, Your Cannabis Grow is a certain way to make sure that the strain is always in stock and even cheaper than ready-made products.

At the moment, a customer can choose from 6 different cannabis strains that give different aroma, taste and experiences. They are V1, Harlequin, White Alpine, Limoncello, Orange Alpine, Strawberry. This a great selection at launch and is going to be expanded and improved in the future.

Growing medical marijuana is legal in some European countries, but in Switzerland it is allowed to grow and sell cannabis for recreational or commercial use. It makes Switzerland unique and gives some interesting benefits for companies such as Cannabis Suisse Corp. Cannabis Suisse is using this opportunity to create a new market while also benefiting customers with a chance to own a legal cannabis farm plant that definitely has more benefits than having one in a back yard.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. is a forward-looking company and understands that consistent quality, trust and community creates a strong brand. The Company creates innovate products that people need and want to buy. Your Cannabis Grow is a service that is hopefully going to create a community that will trust in Cannabis Suisse future products and believe them to be worth sharing and supporting.

The release of Your Cannabis Grow is a new step for Cannabis Suisse Corp., while being extremely beneficial to customers. The service requires a time investment, but the outcome and saving are definitely worth the waiting. The service will evolve in the future and could even become an industry standard.

ABOUT CANNABIS SUISSE CORP.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. is a fully licensed cannabis cultivation and distribution company in Switzerland, for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils. The Company’s facilities for producing cannabis are based in Dietikon, Switzerland, and contain the art surveillance equipment to enable an around the clock webcast. Cannabis Suisse grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. The Company’s products are laboratory tested to ensure the end users have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. Cannabis Suisse proprietary trademarked MoldStandard is a quantitative microbiology method for analyzing yeast and mold counts in harvested cannabis plants. Cannabis Suisse proprietary trademarked CannaMec is a method for quantifying and removing residual solvents during packaging and storage of CBD products. Cannabis Suisse Corp. currently sells via a distribution network of Swiss retailers and online shops, under the retail brand Alpine Cannabis.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cannabis Suisse Corp. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

