Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Secures Consecutive 200-Kilowatt Orders for a Wastewater Treatment Plant & Recreational Waterpark in Poland

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world’s leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it received two consecutive orders that include a C200S for a wastewater treatment facility and a C200R for a recreational waterpark in Poland. ASPAMET, Capstone’s exclusive distributor in Poland (www.aspamet.pl), secured the orders, which are expected to be commissioned in early 2021.

“During our recent earnings call, I outlined our six-part revenue growth strategy, which included an initiative to grow our global distributor business. I highlighted that we are specifically interested in growing our distributor businesses in untapped markets such as Eastern Europe, Northern Africa, parts of Asia, and the Middle East as these geographies represent a tremendous upside for us and are currently underserved,” said Darren Jamison, Capstone’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “ASPAMET has developed a nice pipeline of projects, and I’m excited to see these two great projects added to their growing list of successful sites helping to accelerate microturbine adoption in the region,” added Mr. Jamison.

Destined for a municipal water and treatment facility in the city of Mińsk Mazowiecki, the C200S microturbine will replace an aging reciprocating engine. Once commissioned, the microturbine will operate on the biogas, or “organic waste,” produced on-site from municipal solid waste. The C200S microturbine will be deployed in a combined heat and power (CHP) configuration. The clean heat exhaust from the microturbines will be captured using heat exchangers and used for digester heating, hot water production, and the preheating of sludge to support the water treatment process, all while providing the highest system efficiency possible.

Wastewater treatment plants are considered to be some of the largest consumers of energy for cities and municipalities. Improving energy efficiency in wastewater treatment facilities can produce a range of environmental and economic benefits, including lowering carbon emissions, reducing energy costs, and improving energy and water security.

Plant operators selected Capstone Turbine’s innovative microturbine solution as a trusted source of reliable technology. In Poland, Capstone Turbine is known for several successful biogas-fueled microturbine projects, including at a nearby waste treatment facility in Kraków. These regional site applications further confirmed to plant operators the high reliability and very high availability of Capstone’s microturbine technology in the field.

The second order for a low-pressure natural gas-fueled C200R microturbine will be installed in a large recreational water park with amenities that include numerous swimming pools, an early education center, recreation facility, ice rink, and go-kart track. The C200R’s ultra-low exhaust emissions and relatively low noise levels were of particular interest to park operators as some of the facility will be utilized for a kindergarten classroom for the local community.

The C200 microturbine will serve as the primary source of electrical power for the energy intensive site and will be installed in a CHP application designed to cover all basic energy and heating needs. Along with industry-leading reliability and resiliency, the C200R features low-emissions, low maintenance costs, and a low carbon footprint.

Both sites received incentive funding from the European Union with a grant that supports energy-related projects that will benefit the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the use of renewable energy, or improving energy efficiency. The water park received additional funding from the Polish National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management.

“The investment will ensure energy independence in the reality of rapidly changing electricity prices. Environmental parameters of Capstone turbines perfectly fit into the character of both site installations,” said Tomasz Bak, Electrical Engineer at ASPAMET.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world’s leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today’s multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems, for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is used in the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “believes,” “objective,” “intend,” “targeted,” “plan” and similar phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in Capstone’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that may cause Capstone’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in such statements. Capstone cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Capstone undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

“Capstone” and “Capstone Microturbine” are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

