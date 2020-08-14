Centamin PLC Announces Notice of New Website

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / Centamin plc (“Centamin” or “the Company”) (LSE:CEY()TSX:CEE) is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website – www.centamin.com. The website offers improved functionality, easier navigation and simpler access to Company information.

The content on the website is consistent with the Company’s previous disclosures and does not include any new material information.

ABOUT CENTAMIN

Centamin plc is an intermediate gold producer, which is dual listed on the London and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbols CEY and CEE respectively. The Company operates the Sukari gold mine and is Egypt’s largest gold producer. Sukari has been in operation for ten years and, with a 10.3Moz gold resource base, is a long-life, bulk tonnage open pit and underground operation.

Centamin’s corporate purpose statement is to create opportunity for people through responsible mining. Our top priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of our people and we aim to create lasting mutual benefits for all our stakeholders. This includes contributing to the economic development of our host countries and an improved standard of living and wellbeing in the communities within which we operate.

The Company offers shareholders a sustainable dividend stream and over the past six years has paid out in excess of US$1 billion in dividends to shareholders and in profit share to its joint venture partner, the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA).

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations +44 (0) 7700 713 738 investors@centamin.je Buchanan Bobby Morse + 44 (0) 20 7466 5000 centamin@buchanan.uk.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement (including information incorporated by reference) contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” under applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements“), including statements with respect to future financial or operating performance. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “expected”, “budgeted”, “forecasts” and “anticipates”. Although Centamin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Centamin can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Centamin about future events and are therefore subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there are a number of factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the results of exploration activities and feasibility studies; assumptions in economic evaluations which prove to be inaccurate; currency fluctuations; changes in project parameters; future prices of gold and other metals; possible variations of ore grade or recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; climatic conditions; political instability; decisions and regulatory changes enacted by governmental authorities; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or completing development or construction activities; and discovery of archaeological ruins. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this announcement and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

