CEO Jacob Zetino on Representing the Future the Entertainment Industry with Dapper Penguin

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / CEO and executive producer Jacob Zetino is an accomplished fourteen-time award-winning producer with a broad experience in film, television, and digital production. He founded Dapper Penguin Entertainment in Beverly Hills, California, where he is beginning the expansion of multiple divisions within the company, adding television and media and developing a platform that will rival Hulu and Netflix.

More than ever, audiences need a fresh platform that features original content and never-before-seen stories. Dapper Penguin aims to put a spotlight on smaller creators who have struggled to push their work onto mainstream platforms while offering the latest movies from big-name production companies at the same time.

The people behind the production company pride themselves on their ingenuity. As the company continues to grow and work on more projects, so does the team. The Dapper Penguin team consists of accomplished executives, creatives, and talents that have proven themselves on many different projects. With today’s mind-blowing technology, the company believes they can breathe new life into more traditional forms of production. This gives them a dynamic approach that allows them to cut production costs and have faster turnarounds in creating and producing content for millions of viewers.

If there’s one thing that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught the entertainment industry, it’s that the current method of production cannot continue if leaders want to keep the industry alive when the world is facing a crisis. Dapper Penguin’s ingenious scheme allows them to continue to work when others have shut down.

Many Dapper Penguin Entertainment productions have won accolades, such as The Devil Lives in Clarksville County, Daydream, Blood Bonds, and the series Fuzz & Malloy, a collaboration with award-winning writer and creator Joe Wakefield. Recently, the company won awards for Sins Unveiled, with attachments twin brothers, Matthew and Russell Dennis Lewis (Godless, The Queen’s Gambit, and Blue Bloods), Robin Shelby (Ghostbusters II, Ghostbusters 2016), and Aaron Schwartz (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and The Mighty Ducks II).

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacob is working tirelessly to develop and produce more content for content-hungry audiences. His priority is to strategize the use of technology to reduce production costs while still creating quality content that rivals HBO, Netflix, and other competitors.

The company recently welcomed new leadership on its team, with Liz Vacovec as president of Dapper Penguin Entertainment and Nicole Layson and Daniel Sydnor as senior vice presidents of film and television. A president for the new platform, Dapper Penguin Cubed (DP³), is currently in negotiation.

Since he was younger, Jacob had always wanted to make his mark in the entertainment industry. He pursued education from the conservatory of acting program at the New York Academy. He then further built up his foundation on The Los Angeles Film School in Hollywood, California, where he graduated after majoring in both producing and filmmaking.

Prior to that, he served in the United States Army for ten years, receiving multiple commendations before being honorably discharged as a sergeant in 2012. He had deployments to Afghanistan and smaller stints in other countries. While serving, he worked with general officers, senators, royal dignitaries, and celebrities.

He is a proud member of Veterans in Media & Entertainment and the American Legion Post 43 Hollywood, California, whose members have included Hollywood luminaries such as Clark Gable, Charlton Heston, Mickey Rooney, Gene Autry, Ronald Reagan, Stan Lee, and more.

Jacob Zetino has come a long way since he dared to dream in his childhood. He has won fourteen awards so far and was even featured in Yahoo! Finance’s Top 10 Entrepreneurs to Make an Impact in 2020 list. He continues to set milestones for himself amid the changes in his industry.

Read more about Dapper Penguin on the website and be sure to follow Jacob Zetino on Instagram for more updates.

Company Name: Dapper Penguin Entertainment

Email: contact@dapperpenguininc.com

Phone: 1 (323) 524-9869

Website: https://dapperpenguininc.com

SOURCE: Dapper Penguin Entertainment

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/602370/CEO-Jacob-Zetino-on-Representing-the-Future-the-Entertainment-Industry-with-Dapper-Penguin