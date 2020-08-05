ChronWell Adds Kathleen Cruger and Myron Falchuk to Leadership Team

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — ChronWell, a technology-enabled remote care management company, today announced the appointments of Kathleen Cruger as Director of Clinical Services and Myron Falchuk, M.D. as an Advisor, to further expand its leadership team and accelerate the company’s growth.

“ChronWell has achieved incredible growth as demand for remote care management services soared amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joe Rubinsztain, M.D., CEO of ChronWell. “Kathleen and Myron complement our team with the deep knowledge and experience necessary to scale our technology and services to meet the challenge.”

Kathleen Cruger comes to ChronWell with over 20 years’ experience in healthcare operations for both public and private entities. She has held director positions at Parrish Medical Center, Sunshine Healthcare, Humana and Physicians United Plan. Cruger is a Registered Nurse and holds a bachelor’s degree in Health Science from the Medical University of South Carolina, and a master’s degree in Health Services Management from Webster University. In her new role, Cruger will be responsible for ChronWell’s clinical operations and remote nursing teams.

Dr. Myron Falchuk is the emeritus Chief of Clinical Gastroenterology for the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), a world-class teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School. His experience spans the public, private, research and academic fields since 1967. Dr. Falchuk is currently an active corporate advisor, and mentor for Harvard GI fellows and faculty. He received his B.M.S. from Dartmouth Medical School, and his M.D. from Harvard Medical School. His role will be to help guide ChronWell in its current clinical programs and advance its future capabilities and services.

ChronWell launched its Care Management program for Medicare beneficiaries in April, offering remote, technology-enabled products and services, including Chronic Care Management (CCM), Principal Care Management (PCM) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). The program brings new lines of revenue to physicians and improves outcomes for Medicare and selected private beneficiaries with chronic conditions.

