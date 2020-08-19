Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Director Earns Recognition on Annual List of Most Influential Boardroom Leaders

Shivan Subramaniam Named to 2020 NACD Directorship 100

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) lead director Shivan Subramaniam has been named to the National Association of Corporate Directors’ 2020 Directorship 100 list. The prestigious list annually recognizes the most influential corporate directors, corporate-governance experts, policymakers and influencers who have significantly impacted boardroom practices and performance.

“Courage, excellence, and exemplary leadership in the boardroom are as important today as they have ever been—and even more so as companies face an unwavering succession of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Peter R. Gleason, Chief Executive Officer, NACD. “This year’s honorees have positively earned the recognition that these awards offer. Not only have they served their boards and the governance community well, but they have also provided inspirational examples of what effective, purposeful, and accountable governance during difficult, exceptional times truly means.”

Since 2007, NACD has recognized individual directors who serve as a role model by promoting exemplary board leadership. The 2020 honorees will be honored on opening day of the NACD Virtual Summit 2020 on October 12, and their profiles will be shared prominently with all 21,000 NACD members, as well as with partner organizations and other key governance stakeholders. They also will be highlighted in the NACD Directorship magazine’s Annual List of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance.

On the Citizens board, Subramaniam is lead independent director, Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and member of the Executive Committee and Risk Committee. He was Chairman of FM Global, a commercial and industrial property insurer, from 2002 until December 2017 and retired from the board in April 2018. He also served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 1999 until his retirement at the end of 2014. Previously, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Allendale Insurance, a predecessor company of FM Global. Elected president of Allendale in 1992, he held a number of senior-level positions in finance and management after joining the company in 1974. Subramaniam also serves on the board of directors of LSC Communications (since October 2016) and Lifespan Corporation (since December 2006). He is also a director of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.

Subramaniam received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani, India, and two master’s degrees—one in operations research from the Polytechnic at New York University, and another in management from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

To view the 2020 Directorship 100 Director honorees, click here.

To learn more about the NACD Directorship 100, visit www.NACDonline.org/D100.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 17,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org. To become an NACD member, please contact us at Join@NACDonline.org or 202-572-2089. If you are already a member, contact your NACD Membership Advisor at MembershipAdvisor@NACDonline.org to ensure that you are receiving the best value from your membership.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

