ClickStream Adds Additional WinQuik(TM) Beta Test at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 13th

Due To Overwhelmingly Strong Registration For The Gaming App And Digital Platform That Lets Players Compete For Cash And Prizes, Company Adds Another Timeslot

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced that its’ synchronized digital app based live gaming platform will commence two beta tests for a select audience on August 13th at 8PM ET and 9PM ET.

To be eligible to participate, Clickstream has set up a sign-up page on WinQuik.com. The initial game will feature questions from all of WinQuik’s hosts including NFL Network host and former NFL player Brian Baldinger, Fox Sports Amber Theoharis, NFL quarterback Joshua Dobbs, survival expert and retired US Army Green Beret Mykel Hawke, former ESPN host Howie Schwab, and celebrity chef Jordan Andino.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of Clickstream, enthuses, “The response to the WinQuik Beta Test has been so incredible that we wanted to make sure as many people, on both coasts, could participate. We believe people will enjoy WinQuik and we’re anxious to finally show it off.”

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream’s business operations are focused on the development and implementation of WinQuikTM, a free to play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuikTM users to have fun, interact and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuikTM is currently in post-production with shows featuring Joshua Dobbs, Jordan Andino, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, and Mykel Hawke. Subject matter includes sports, survival, food/culinary, the Bible and outer space. Game are set up dynamically with multiple non-live game shows throughout the day and once-a-day live game show. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream is in the process of monetizing the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit Clickstream’s websites at www.clickstream.technology or www.WinQuik.com as well as on Twitter at @ClickstreamC and @WinQuikApp.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

