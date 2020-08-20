CNexchange all set to launch the exclusive Exchange Partner Program on 20th August, 2020

ST. JULIANS, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / CNexchange is a community centric exchange of the community, by the community and for the community. CNexchange is all set to bring to its users the exclusive Exchange Partner Program (EPP) on 20th August 2020. The EPP is a very unique offering by CNexchange that allows the users to become a part of the company’s revenue distribution program. Founded by industry and blockchain experts Dr. Vaibhav Adhlakha and Dr. Kshitij Adhlakha, CNexchange revolves around ensuring that the users avail the best experience of operating at the crypto centric exchange and avail maximum benefits. The Founders via their unique offerings like Exchange Partner Program have always ensured that as the company grows the users grow along.

CNexchange brings to its users an opportunity to trade, exchange, buy numerous cryptocurrencies. It is an open, transparent, secure platform where the users are the only priority. Transparency and security lie at the heart of CNexchange’s every feature.

Exchange Partner Program (EPP) stands to be a very unique offering by CNexchange. Whoever holds 100,000 CNEX tokens become eligible for a unique partnership with CNexchange, via which comes an opportunity to earn higher rewards by becoming a part of the company’s revenue distribution program. With EPP, 50% of the total profits earned by the company will be shared with the token holders and the list of benefits keep going on. The token holders who manage to make it to the top 50 will get additional benefits.

The entire functionality of the Exchange Partner Program has been divided into quarterly basis. The accumulation of rewards begin with the beginning of every quarter. To qualify for rewards a user has to atleast hold 100,000 CNEX tokens at all given times. With the Exchange Partner Program the Founders of CNexchange Dr. Vaibhav Adhlakha and Dr. Kshitij Adhlakha have once again come up with an idea that sets them apart from the rest of the platforms. Where in times like these, the businesses at large are ensuring their own survival; CNexchange has ensured the users avail maximum benefit, once the EPP is launched on 20th August. In the previous releases CNexchange has brought to the users the facility to trade multiple cryptocurrencies using billions of dollars’ worth liquidity and order depth, buy numerous crypto currencies using 48 local currencies using credit card and the non-custodial exchange where users can exchange the crypto currencies without giving any custody to the exchange.

About the Company:

CNexchange

CNexchange is an exchange of the community, by the community and for the community. With its concentration in seamless crypto trading and operations via its progressive and exclusive features, it enables the users to trade with safety and security with multiple crypto currencies and at the most trusted platforms. Valuing the user’s morale, it works on the ethics and principles of transparency and security and always keeps the users informed and updated about its business operations and decisions. For more information, click on https://www.cnexchange.io/ to reach CNexchange’s official website

Contact:

QuickX LTD

Support@quickx.io

SOURCE: Quickx

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/602426/CNexchange-all-set-to-launch-the-exclusive-Exchange-Partner-Program-on-20th-August-2020