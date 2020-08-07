Colony Bankcorp to Participate in 2020 Gulf South Bank Conference

FITZGERALD, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CBAN–Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”), the bank holding company for Colony Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that T. Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tracie Youngblood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a series of virtual one-on-one meetings at the 2020 Gulf South Bank Conference on Monday, August 10, 2020. Presentation materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.colony.bank.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 33 locations throughout Georgia. The Homebuilder Finance Division helps the local construction industry with building and construction loans, and the Small Business Specialty Lending Division assists small businesses with government guaranteed loans. The Bank also helps its customers achieve their goal of home ownership through Colony Bank Mortgage. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN.” For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on Facebook or on Twitter @colony_bank.

Contacts

T. Heath Fountain



President & CEO



(229) 426-6000 (Ext 6012)