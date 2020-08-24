Core BTS Announce the Acquisition of Blue Chip Consulting Group

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Core BTS, a leading IT solutions and managed services provider is excited to announce the acquisition of Blue Chip Consulting Group, LLC, a consulting firm specializing in Microsoft cloud consulting and managed services. Blue Chip will significantly expand Core BTS’ Azure capabilities while increasing the scale and reach of its already best-in-class Modern Workplace and Security practice. Together, the combined organization will provide clients with one of the most comprehensive Microsoft Cloud solutions portfolios in the market today. This marks the second Microsoft focused acquisition for Core BTS.





“This merger significantly advances our capabilities, creating a stronger Microsoft business to provide enhanced productivity, security, collaboration, and data center migration services for a broader range of clients” said Paul Lidsky, Chief Executive Officer of Core BTS. He added, “both companies have an unwavering focus on customer service and our combined resources and commitment will allow us to grow our footprint in the Microsoft ecosystem and in the market.”

Going forward as a combined entity, Core BTS will be able to support clients of all sizes and will have a true national presence with 16 offices, 500+ employees, servicing more than 1,200 clients from coast to coast. A Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, the expanded company will leverage unsurpassed consulting acumen to maximize the value of Microsoft Azure and Modern Workplace solutions while accelerating digital transformation.

Jim Peelman, the Chief Executive Officer of Blue Chip, will lead the newly expanded Microsoft practice at Core BTS. This newly formed division will combine the best practices, technology and talent from both Blue Chip and Core BTS. He noted that, “joining the Core BTS team will allow us to strengthen our Microsoft partnership and expand our delivery capabilities and sales presence. Together, we can offer clients a higher level of service and deliver end-to-end solutions that help them address today’s business challenges like securing remote work and maintaining business continuity.”

In addition to the expanded Microsoft practice, Core BTS will also continue to focus on client needs for advanced networking, collaboration, and security as a gold level Cisco partner. Lidsky remarked that “we are confident that the deep expertise and service portfolio of the combined business positions us to comprehensively serve the digital transformation needs for customers of all sizes.”

In August 2018, Core was acquired by Tailwind Capital, a middle–market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within technology and business services, industrial services and healthcare. Tailwind continues to support an aggressive acquisition plan for Core BTS that focuses on cloud, networking, data center, security, and managed services.

Core BTS was advised by Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Blue Chip Consulting Group was advised by 7 Mile Advisors.

About Core BTS

Core BTS is a multi-brand technology solution provider focused on customer-centric software, technology and related IT infrastructure services to corporate and public-sector clients. Core BTS solves complex business needs across cloud transformation, networking, collaboration, security and data center infrastructure. For more information on Core BTS, visit www.corebts.com.

About Tailwind Capital:

Tailwind Capital is a middle market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within technology and business services, industrial services and healthcare. Tailwind partners with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and operational and strategic investments. Since inception, Tailwind has managed $3.7 billion of committed equity capital, and has invested in 43 portfolio companies and over 120 add-on acquisitions.

