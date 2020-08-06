TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / International Endeavors Corporation, Inc. (OTCPINK:IDVV) today announced the addition of Jillian White and Bill Martin Jr. to its Board Of Directors along with the resignation of Mr. Nate Engel.

Jillian White, President of International Endeavors Corporation, stated, “I’m pleased to join the Board of IEC (International Endeavors Corporation) and look forward to announcing more about the Company’s plan including becoming current with our filings on OTCMarkets, acquisitions, and direction in the coming days.”

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin Jr., Vice President

Phone: 1-619-343-3199

Email: billmartin@internationalendeavorscorp.com

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/600622/Corporate-Update-Announced-By-International-Endeavors-Corporation