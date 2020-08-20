CRH PLC Announces 2020 Interim Results

Health & safety remains our number one priority

Robust performance in a challenging environment

Decisive reaction to evolving market backdrop

EBITDA and margin ahead despite lower sales

Record cash generation; further underpinning financial strength & flexibility

$3.8bn improvement in net debt position; $10bn of available liquidity

Continued dividend delivery; interim dividend in line with prior year

H1 Summary Financials 2020 LFL Sales Revenue $12.2bn -3% EBITDA $1.6bn +2% EBITDA Margin 13.0% +70bps Operating Cash Flow $1.0bn +$0.7bn

Q3 EBITDA is expected to be in line with prior year

Limited visibility for Q4 and into 2021

Focused on continuing to improve profitability, margins & cash

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive, said today:

“Our first-half performance is testament to the hard work and dedication of all our people during a very challenging and uncertain period. As ever, health and safety is our number one priority and our primary focus is to provide a safe working environment for all of our employees. As a Group we took swift and comprehensive action in response to the COVID-19 crisis, and our ability to flex our cost base and deliver improved profitability, margins and cash generation in a rapidly evolving environment demonstrates the strength and resilience of our business. The outlook for the rest of the year and into 2021 remains uncertain and is dependent on an improving health situation across our markets.”

