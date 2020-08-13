Cypress Environmental Partners Reports Second Quarter Results

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CELP–Today, Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P., (NYSE: CELP) reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss attributable to common unitholders of $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Distributable cash flow (DCF) of $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Second quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million, an increase of 17% over first quarter 2020.

Second quarter 2020 Pipeline Inspection Services segment gross margin of $4.4 million, a decrease of 31% from first quarter 2020.

Second quarter 2020 Pipeline & Process Services segment gross margin increased 276% from first quarter 2020, and 56% from second quarter 2019, driven by increased activity levels and backlog.

Second quarter 2020 Water & Environmental Services segment gross margin of $0.8 million, a 17% decrease from first quarter 2020.

Temporarily suspended our common unit distribution to protect our balance sheet and liquidity and completed cost reductions representing over $4.5 million of annual savings.

Paid down debt on our credit facility and exited the second quarter with approximately $27.8 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Started a new service line to offer corrosion inspection services, nondestructive examination, and related support services to the municipal water and the offshore energy markets.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per unit amounts) Net income $ 381 $ 5,643 Net (loss) income attributable to common unitholders $ (1,349) $ 4,333 Net (loss) income per limited partner unit – basic $ (0.11) $ 0.36 Net (loss) income per limited partner unit – diluted $ (0.11) $ 0.29 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 3,121 $ 9,154 Distributable cash flow(1) $ 255 $ 5,237

(1) This press release includes the following financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP: adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners, and distributable cash flow. Each such non-GAAP financial measure is defined below under “Non-GAAP Financial Information”, and each is reconciled to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in schedules at the end of this press release.

CEO’S PERSPECTIVE

“The second wave of virus cases, the reinstitution of select lockdowns, and the risk of lingering high unemployment creates an uncertain economic environment that likely persists through the rest of 2020 and until a vaccine is discovered. This pandemic is adversely impacting the energy industry, demand, prices, our customers, and in turn us. Given these factors, we are preparing for potential future volatility, while also focusing on structurally reducing our cost base and implementing several strategic initiatives across our companies. As a result, we took the necessary action to temporarily suspend our common unit distributions until our operating results improve. Our primary focus continues to be the health and safety of our employees and our operations during this unprecedented and dynamic environment,” said Peter C. Boylan III, chairman, president, and CEO. “Our talented team delivered better than expected second quarter performance as a result of increased activity in our Pipeline & Process Services segment, early and decisive actions focused on cost reductions, and our commitment to operational excellence and safely serving our customers. We remain confident in our ability to navigate this challenging environment while maintaining our liquidity, culture, and safely providing excellent service to our valued customers.”

GROWTH UPDATE

Pipeline Inspection Services

A new corrosion service line has been started that is led by a National Association of Corrosion Engineers (“NACE”)-certified engineer to offer a wide range of inspection, nondestructive examination, and related services to the municipal water industry as well as to our energy customers both onshore and offshore.

The Pipeline Inspection segment has been aggressively pursuing organic business development (despite the work from home environment) and has successfully been awarded some new customer contracts and relationships that should benefit us in the future.

Pipeline & Process Services (“PPS”)

The PPS segment is having an excellent year despite the challenges with COVID; continuing to expand its backlog and considering adding some new service lines to its current offerings.

Water & Environmental Services (“W&E”)

Volumes have improved significantly in the Bakken despite the rig count declining to 11 rigs, down from 55 in late 2019. The previous record low during the prior downturn was 22 rigs in May 2016. Operators are slowly returning production after having choked back wells earlier this year when oil prices collapsed, instead of selling the oil at such depressed levels.

A new contract was recently completed with a public energy company to connect their water pipeline into one of our facilities.

COMMON UNIT DISTRIBUTIONS

On July 28, 2020, CELP announced that it has temporarily suspended common unit distributions.

CELP generated distributable cash flow of $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Common unit distributions were $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2020.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

Pipeline Inspection Services (“PIS”)

PIS segment results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were:

Revenue – $43.3 million and $104.0 million, respectively.

Gross Margin – $4.4 million and $11.4 million, respectively.

Pipeline & Process Services (“PPS”)

PPS segment results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were:

Revenue – $7.2 million and $4.4 million, respectively.

Gross Margin – $2.1 million and $1.4 million, respectively.

Water & Environmental Services (“Environmental”)

Environmental segment results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were:

Revenue – $1.3 million and $2.7 million, respectively.

Gross Margin – $0.8 million and $2.0 million, respectively

CAPITALIZATION, LIQUIDITY, AND FINANCING

Credit Facility

CELP has a $110 million revolving credit facility. Proceeds from this facility can be used to fund working capital requirements and other general partnership purposes, including growth and acquisitions. CELP had $27.8 million of cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2020.

The credit facility matures on May 28, 2021. CELP is working with the agent and lenders regarding both a renewal and the possibility of utilizing one of the new US Federal Reserve Main Street Lending facilities.

As of June 30, 2020, CELP had $81.7 million of debt outstanding (inclusive of finance leases). At June 30, 2020, CELP’s leverage ratio was 2.3 times on a net debt basis. The effective interest rate on CELP’s debt as of June 30, 2020 was 3.7%.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, CELP had growth capital expenditures totaling $1.1 million and maintenance capital expenditures totaling $0.4 million that are reflective of our business model that allows us to generate attractive free cash flow with minimal capital expenditures.

QUARTERLY REPORT

CELP filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. CELP will also post a copy of the Form 10-Q on its website at www.cypressenvironmental.biz. Unitholders may request a printed copy of CELP’s complete audited financial statements and annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019 free of charge by contacting CELP at the email address below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release and the accompanying financial schedules include the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners, and distributable cash flow. The accompanying schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. CELP’s non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to its financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, including revenues, net income or loss attributable to limited partners, net cash provided by or used in operating activities, or any other measure of liquidity or financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, liquidity, or ability to service debt obligations and make cash distributions to unitholders. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by CELP may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other entities because other entities may not calculate their measures in the same manner.

CELP defines adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss exclusive of (i) interest expense, (ii) depreciation, amortization, and accretion expense, (iii) income tax expense or benefit, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) and certain other unusual or nonrecurring items. CELP defines adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners as adjusted EBITDA exclusive of amounts attributable to the general partner and to noncontrolling interests. CELP defines distributable cash flow as adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners less cash interest paid, cash income taxes paid, maintenance capital expenditures, and cash distributions on preferred equity. Management believes these measures provide investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used as supplemental liquidity and performance measures by CELP’s management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts, and others to assess:

financial performance of CELP without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis of assets;

CELP’s operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other companies, without regard to financing methods or capital structure;

viability and performance of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return on investment opportunities; and

the ability of CELP’s businesses to generate sufficient cash to pay interest costs, support its indebtedness, and make cash distributions to its unitholders.

ABOUT CYPRESS ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERS, L.P.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership that provides essential environmental services to the energy and municipal water industries, including pipeline & infrastructure inspection, NDE testing, various integrity services, and pipeline & process services throughout the United States. Cypress also provides environmental services to upstream energy companies and their vendors in North Dakota, including water treatment, hydrocarbon recovery, and disposal into EPA Class II injection wells to protect our groundwater. Cypress works closely with its customers to help them protect people, property, and the environment, and to assist their compliance with increasingly complex and strict rules and regulations. Cypress is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This press release may contain or incorporate by reference forward-looking statements as defined under the federal securities laws regarding Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P., including projections, estimates, forecasts, plans and objectives. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other assumptions that are difficult to predict and may be beyond CELP’s control. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, CELP’s actual results may vary materially from what management forecasted, anticipated, estimated, projected or expected.

The key risk factors that may have a direct bearing on CELP’s results of operations and financial condition are described in detail in the “Risk Factors” section of CELP’s most recently filed annual report and subsequently filed quarterly reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to closely consider the disclosures and risk factors contained in CELP’s annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak as of the date of this announcement. CELP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Information contained in this press release is unaudited and subject to change.

CYPRESS ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERS, L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,761 $ 15,700 Trade accounts receivable, net 35,008 52,524 Prepaid expenses and other 1,704 988 Total current assets 64,473 69,212 Property and equipment: Property and equipment, at cost 26,903 26,499 Less: Accumulated depreciation 15,082 13,738 Total property and equipment, net 11,821 12,761 Intangible assets, net 18,719 20,063 Goodwill 50,287 50,356 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 749 600 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,207 2,942 Debt issuance costs, net 532 803 Other assets 588 605 Total assets $ 149,376 $ 157,342 LIABILITIES AND OWNERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,594 $ 3,529 Accounts payable – affiliates 141 1,167 Accrued payroll and other 9,813 14,850 Income taxes payable 1,385 1,092 Finance lease obligations 249 183 Operating lease obligations 421 459 Current portion of long-term debt 81,029 – Total current liabilities 96,632 21,280 Long-term debt – 74,929 Finance lease obligations 423 359 Operating lease obligations 1,717 2,425 Other noncurrent liabilities 169 158 Total liabilities 98,941 99,151 Owners’ equity: Partners’ capital: Common units (12,209 and 12,068 units outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 29,445 37,334 Preferred units (5,769 units outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 44,291 44,291 General partner (25,876 ) (25,876 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,368 ) (2,577 ) Total partners’ capital 45,492 53,172 Noncontrolling interests 4,943 5,019 Total owners’ equity 50,435 58,191 Total liabilities and owners’ equity $ 149,376 $ 157,342

CYPRESS ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERS, L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 51,688 $ 111,091 $ 120,171 $ 201,467 Costs of services 44,307 96,284 104,835 176,637 Gross margin 7,381 14,807 15,336 24,830 Operating costs and expense: General and administrative 4,926 6,158 10,866 12,389 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,211 1,109 2,419 2,213 Gain on asset disposals, net (11 ) (2 ) (23 ) (23 ) Operating income 1,255 7,542 2,074 10,251 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (1,152 ) (1,415 ) (2,276 ) (2,726 ) Foreign currency gains (losses) 184 84 (273 ) 185 Other, net 165 50 270 138 Net income (loss) before income tax expense 452 6,261 (205 ) 7,848 Income tax expense 71 618 291 824 Net income (loss) 381 5,643 (496 ) 7,024 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 697 277 609 58 Net (loss) income attributable to partners / controlling interests (316 ) 5,366 (1,105 ) 6,966 Net income attributable to preferred unitholder 1,033 1,033 2,066 2,066 Net (loss) income attributable to common unitholders $ (1,349 ) $ 4,333 $ (3,171 ) $ 4,900 Net (loss) income per common limited partner unit: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.36 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.41 Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.38 Weighted average common units outstanding: Basic 12,209 12,053 12,153 12,012 Diluted 12,209 18,218 12,153 18,163

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow Three Months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 381 $ 5,643 $ (496 ) $ 7,024 Add: Interest expense 1,152 1,415 2,276 2,726 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,447 1,388 2,927 2,764 Income tax expense 71 618 291 824 Equity-based compensation 254 174 518 443 Foreign currency losses – – 273 – Less: Foreign currency gains 184 84 – 185 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,121 $ 9,154 $ 5,789 $ 13,596 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 844 420 906 331 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners / controlling interests $ 2,277 $ 8,734 $ 4,883 $ 13,265 Less: Preferred unit distributions 1,033 1,033 2,066 2,066 Cash interest paid, cash taxes paid, and maintenance capital expenditures attributable to limited partners 989 2,464 2,194 3,682 Distributable cash flow $ 255 $ 5,237 $ 623 $ 7,517

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Limited Partners to Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Limited Partners and Distributable Cash Flow Three Months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net (loss) income attributable to limited partners $ (316 ) $ 5,366 $ (1,105 ) $ 6,966 Add: Interest expense attributable to limited partners 1,152 1,415 2,276 2,726 Depreciation, amortization and accretion attributable to limited partners 1,318 1,255 2,653 2,504 Income tax expense attributable to limited partners 53 608 268 811 Equity based compensation attributable to limited partners 254 174 518 443 Foreign currency losses attributable to limited partners – – 273 – Less: Foreign currency gains attributable to limited partners 184 84 – 185 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners 2,277 8,734 4,883 13,265 Less: Preferred unit distributions 1,033 1,033 2,066 2,066 Cash interest paid, cash taxes paid, and maintenance capital expenditures attributable to limited partners 989 2,464 2,194 3,682 Distributable cash flow $ 255 $ 5,237 $ 623 $ 7,517 Reconciliation of Net Cash Flows Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow Six Months ended June 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ 15,432 $ (9,040 ) Changes in trade accounts receivable, net (17,516 ) 25,595 Changes in prepaid expenses and other 734 (128 ) Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,152 (6,358 ) Change in income taxes payable (292 ) 252 Interest expense (excluding non-cash interest) 1,987 2,465 Income tax expense (excluding deferred tax benefit) 291 824 Other 1 (14 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,789 $ 13,596 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 906 331 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners / controlling interests $ 4,883 $ 13,265 Less: Preferred unit distributions 2,066 2,066 Cash interest paid, cash taxes paid, and maintenance capital expenditures attributable to limited partners 2,194 3,682 Distributable cash flow $ 623 $ 7,517

Operating Data Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total barrels of water processed (in thousands) 1,769 3,518 4,091 6,333 Average revenue per barrel $ 0.72 $ 0.77 $ 0.72 $ 0.77 Environmental Services gross margins 66.3 % 74.3 % 63.5 % 69.8 % Average number of inspectors 700 1,673 858 1,553 Average number of U.S. inspectors 700 1,669 858 1,545 Average revenue per inspector per week $ 4,754 $ 4,782 $ 4,830 $ 4,737 Pipeline Inspection Services gross margins 10.2 % 11.0 % 10.1 % 10.4 % Average number of field personnel 27 29 27 28 Average revenue per field personnel per week $ 20,379 $ 11,621 $ 14,431 $ 8,778 Pipeline & Pipeline Services gross margins 29.5 % 30.9 % 26.5 % 25.3 % Capital expenditures including finance lease payments (in thousands) $ 357 $ 708 $ 1,497 $ 1,061 Common unit distributions (in thousands) $ – $ 2,531 $ 2,564 $ 5,062 Preferred unit distributions (in thousands) $ 1,033 $ 1,033 $ 2,066 $ 2,066 Net debt leverage ratio 2.28x 2.85x 2.28x 2.85x

