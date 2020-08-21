Dahua’s Low-Light Solutions Help Security Operators See More

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Security–Dahua Technology, a world-leading, video-centric, provider of smart IoT solutions, offers a wealth of low-light technology for surveillance in dark or nighttime environments. The latest addition to their wide-ranging line of security cameras for the Dahua USA market is White-light LED Night Color technology.

Dahua Technology USA boasts several different low-light camera models to meet a variety of needs in environments with very low ambient light. Each camera incorporates an ultra-Starlight image sensor, which has a set of optical features to balance light throughout the scene and improve the clarity of the image. Low-light cameras also utilize Smart Image Signal Processing (ISP).

“Smart ISP converts an image into digital form while performing operations that enhance the image and extract useful information. It lets the camera identify and correct imperfections caused by the lens, color filter, or sensor,” explained Jennifer Hackenburg, senior product marketing manager at Dahua Technology USA.

Dahua’s flagship low-light standard, Starlight technology, employs large apertures (maximum f/1.6), in addition to the sensors and Smart ISP described above, to balance light throughout the scene. Together, these technologies let Starlight cameras produce richly colored, identification-level images without distortion in illumination of 0.004 to 0.009 lux. Starlight cameras have infrared (IR) cut filters that switch to black and white mode when the camera senses that insufficient light is available to reproduce good color images. When night mode is triggered, the filter disengages, allowing IR as well as visible illumination to reach the image sensor.

The latest advancement in light sensitivity is Night Color technology. Night Color cameras use high-performance image sensors that generate exceptional color images long after an IR camera would have converted to a black and white image. Night Color does not require a True Day Night IR cut filter; instead it uses a high-performance sensor and ISP, as well as an achromatic large aperture lens, to produce crisp, clear images. This light-sensitive technology allows the camera to capture more available light, creating full-color images with high detail and contrast. Night Color requires at least 1 lux of ambient or artificial light.

When a visual deterrent to crime is imperative, white-light LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) are built into Dahua’s new 4MP ePoE Night Color Network Dome Camera (N45EJ62). Smart illumination, where the camera automatically activates the LEDs at low lux levels, adjusts exposure time and LED intensity to avoid overexposing the image. The camera performs Dahua’s Analytics+ functions at the edge for complex, real-time perimeter protection surveillance, Smart Motion Detection, and face detection. Enhanced Power over Ethernet (ePoE) extends transmission distances up to eight times over CAT5/CAT6 cables and converts existing, coax-based analog systems into IP systems.

“Our broad portfolio of low-light cameras gives installers and end-users a variety of options to choose from, based on their individual needs,” commented Hackenburg. “Whether low lux capabilities are most important, or you need advanced technology that enables full color images in near-complete darkness, Dahua helps security operators see more.”

About Dahua Technology USA

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, a global leader of video surveillance equipment manufacturing, according to an IHS 2019 report. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American region is led by Tim Wang, President and CEO, and several industry experienced executives.

