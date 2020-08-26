Data443 To Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 1st at 2:40 PM ET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK:ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced that CEO Jason Remillard will be presenting at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 1st at 2:40 PM ET.

Mr. Remillard will provide an overview of Data443, discussing the recent acquisition of FileFacets®, along with recent contract wins with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and the launch of the first privacy scanner for the world’s leading video communications platform, Zoom.

To register for the presentation, visit: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

“We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space.” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATDS), is the de facto industry leader in Data Privacy Solutions for All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ARALOC™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage – malicious or accidental – without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (ii) ArcMail ™, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (iii) ClassiDocs™, the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance; (iv) ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (v) Data443™ Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs™ to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests – removal request – with inventory by ClassiDocs™; (vi) Data443™ Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for Compliance, Security, PII, PI, PCI & custom keywords; (vii) DATAEXPRESS®, the leading data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide; (viii) FileFacets®, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptop; (ix) The CCPA Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the CCPA privacy framework; and (x) the GDPR Framework WordPress plugin, with over 30,000 active users it enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com

