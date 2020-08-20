Design Thinking: Adam Katz Believes It’s the Best Thing You’ve Never Heard of

Adam Katz shares how to design your life with the power of design thinking

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Adam Katz learned about the concept of design thinking while attending the School of Visual Arts MFA in Design. It was an eye-opening experience for him and allowed him to find his true calling in the world of design. Adam Katz, formerly with Google Creative Lab, now uses design thinking with many clients. He’s able to find innovative solutions that better his client’s lives.

Design Thinking Isn’t Just for Designers

According to Adam Katz, designers can and should do everything. They aren’t limited to choosing fonts or crafting the pixel-perfect layouts. Designers aren’t just here to create new products or change the way we interact with old ones. They are here to change everything for the better with design thinking. Design thinking isn’t just limited to designers. Adam Katz believes there’s a designer in all of us, and design thinking can allow it to shine.

What is Design Thinking?

Adam Katz says the simplest definition for design thinking is, “taking a holistic approach to developing solutions to complex problems”. Design thinking has five stages.

These five stages of design thinking are:

Empathize: understand the user’s p.o.v.

Define: state the user’s problem and needs

Ideate: generate ideas move past previous assumptions

Prototype: create testable solutions

Test: test your solutions and ideas

Designers often run several stages at one time or run them out of order. Designers rarely think or do things linearly, so it’s no surprise they use the stages non-linearly. However, if you are new to design thinking, following these stages linearly can help you get accustomed to design thinking according to Adam Katz. He explains that we are all creatures of habit. Structure can help us create new habits and guide us when we are learning something new. So, design thinking allows you to think creatively while still providing a process for you to follow, making it easier to transition to this problem-solving style.

Besides the five steps of design thinking, there are also five elements that can provide a greater understanding of the process. Adam Katz advises the following when using design thinking:

Be human-centered: it’s always about the user or viewer.

Be unique: it’s about being creative, playful, and fun.

Be iterative: reexamine, redesign, and redefine often to add improvements.

Be collaborative: bring together diverse groups to solve problems uniquely.

Be action-driven: prototype, build, and create always to represent an idea.

Design Your Life With Design Thinking

It’s easy to see how design thinking can apply to creating new products or solving problems in the workplace. Adam Katz says it can also transform your life. You can adjust the processes to help you solve any problem life throws at you. Design thinking gets you to think proactively and to take action, instead of endlessly analyzing trying to come up with the perfect solution. Adam Katz says it can help you find your way when you don’t know where you want to go.

