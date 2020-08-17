Dialog Semiconductor Expands Collaboration with Renesas as Preferred Power Solution Provider for Automotive Platforms

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2020 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery management, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi(R), Bluetooth(R) low energy, and Industrial ICs, today announced that it is expanding its collaboration with Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, by introducing its power management IC (PMIC) solutions for the R-Car M3 and R-Car E3 automotive computing platforms.

Building on the collaboration between the two companies on the Renesas’ R-Car Gen 2 and R-Car H3 platforms, the power solutions for the R-Car M3 and R-Car E3 platform include the DA9063-A system PMIC and the DA9224-A sub PMIC. Each device is precisely configured to meet the specific power rail requirements including voltage levels, peak currents and power sequencing for delivering an “exact fit” power solution.

Dialog’s highly integrated PMICs are extremely efficient, resulting in the smallest form factor at a low bill of materials (BoM) cost, while easing thermal design complexity, a critical factor in the adverse temperature environments of automotive systems.

“The expanded collaboration between Dialog and Renesas enables the leading automotive Tier-1 suppliers to deliver differentiated, reliable, high-performance and cost-effective electronic systems based on the industry leading R-Car platforms,” said Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President, Automotive Business Segment, Dialog Semiconductor. “As processing power demands and platform specific requirements continue to increase across automotive systems, our collaboration with Renesas delivers significant benefits to our joint customers.”

The unique partitioning of system-level power delivery into highly configurable system PMICs and sub-PMICs enables the scalability and flexibility of Dialog’s power management solutions. A wide variety of SoC system power specifications can be easily met using the same PMIC devices, allowing designers to optimize their power requirements throughout the design process. This delivers the most energy-efficient, high-performance product for the specific end application.

“Automotive electronics designers can easily make power configuration and sequencing changes to meet their SoC system with Dialog’s flexible, scalable power solutions. Our joint work with Renesas enables SoC solutions with best-in-class power efficiency,” Sandoval added.

The DA9063-A system PMIC and the DA9224-A sub-PMIC feature significant scalability and flexibility advantages while distributing heat dissipation in elevated temperature environments. The built-in configurability engines provide system designers with the ability to easily solve their power sequencing, thermal and system control challenges. An intuitive GUI (Smart Canvas) simplifies the customization to achieve an “exact fit” power management solution. The result is a highly optimized, cost-effective power management solution that enables the most competitive, differentiated system design.

All devices are available as full AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualified devices.

Learn more about Dialog’s SoC power solutions for Renesas processors here: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/power-solutions-renesas-processors

