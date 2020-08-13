Digiceptual Founder Brandon See Continues to Deliver Stunning Growth for Clients in 2020

MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Forget the big-budget Television ads or the over-the-top billboards striving for three seconds of consideration – now, social media is the epitome of online marketing. Social media platforms, Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn, can reach and touch millions of people through creative, original, and personalized content and also some really good paid marketing. Entrepreneur and digital marketing expert Brandon See’s company Digiceptual, have been delivering outstanding results for their clients throughout 2020.

Understanding the value of social media, Brandon and his team have been able to capitalize on the abundance of attention up for grabs online. His company Digiceptual is a Paid Traffic Consultancy, which is home to some of the most productive e-commerce and online education brands in the world. Brandon and his company have more than 5 years’ experience and the know-how to provide the best monetary returns for their clients, in a way that makes it feel real and beneficial to the user and specific to the brand. “Social Media platforms are digital diamonds for businesses to develop brand voices and build more profound connections with potential clients from all over the planet. You can make good informative, creative content and convert posts into paying customers on social media, which is exactly what we do for our clients” Brandon explained.

Today, Social media companies are taking all platforms to the next level by creating brilliant content, catching vivid photography, and acting as the voice of some of the most influential brands around the world. Digiceptual gives a complete white-glove done for you service for Established E-commerce and Online Education Brands around the globe. Recently one of their clients, a world-famous luxury brand in Australia, enjoyed over $1.2 million return from a $41k ad spend, averaging a whopping 29.51 performance per dollar spent.

Digiceptual are experts at providing exceptional returns, maximizing budgets, and are masters at organising strong campaigns according, to the company and its needs. They know Paid Traffic is not easy; you have to understand what a project is all about and where you can target most, in order to gain both the name and business – whether it be online or offline. Digiceptual truly know to convert fans into clients, with their paid traffic expertise.

Brandon See understands the importance of what it takes to carry out a thriving online campaign. He is able to drive sales using online cutting-edge traffic strategies with Digiceptual, enabling him to ensure the highest returns in digital marketing for his clients. Using customized filtering and targeting, Digiceptual is able to help their clients grasp the best potential customers for their company, and ensure their business is thriving well into the future.

