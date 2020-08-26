DSI Announces the Introduction of Westbury(R) Montego II Aluminum Railing

BREMEN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Digger Specialties, Inc. (DSI), the leading supplier of aluminum railing in the U.S. marketplace, is announcing the immediate availability of Montego II as an extension of the Westbury® Aluminum Railing product line. This elegant railing combines the distinctive curved baluster of the Montego design with the addition of a third rail that further enhances the designer appearance of the Montego II railing system.

Westbury® Montego II railing is available in 12 standard colors in smooth and textured finishes. Custom colors are available by special order. The railing system is available in 36 and 42 inch heights and comes in both straight and stair section lengths from 4 to 8 feet. Radius sections are also available by special order.

Westbury® Aluminum Railing is available in a wide variety of designs that elevate the outdoor living experience. All Westbury® railing systems incorporate a proprietary 10 step powder coating process which provides a long-lasting colorfast finish. Additionally, Westbury® railing systems come with a Lifetime Limited Warranty and offer the durability and low maintenance of aluminum railing for a carefree outdoor lifestyle. “Westbury® Montego ll railing is a premier railing system offering aesthetic and performance advantages unmatched by competitors’ products,” said Larry G. Boyts, DSI’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Information about Westbury® Montego II and other DSI products can be obtained by visiting diggerspecialties.com. For a list of dealers and distributors of Westbury® Aluminum Railing products, including Montego II click on the Where to Buy tab of DSI’s website.

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, aluminum, composite, and fiberglass architectural columns, and deck lighting.

