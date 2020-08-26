Elev8 New Media to Sponsor The LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Elev8 New Media, a media and public relations firm specializing in securing media and press coverage for its client companies in both the traditional and modern media, today announced its participation as a sponsor of The LD 500 virtual institutional investor conference being held on September 1-4, 2020.

“With over 300 companies and more than 20,000 attendees, we look forward to participating in The LD 500 as a sponsor,” commented Ms. Jessica Starman, CEO and Co-Founder of Elev8 New Media. “The pandemic has brought forth new business segments and growth opportunities for several of LD 500’s presenting companies. As such, we anticipate a great event with several of our clients presenting exclusively online this year.”

Elev8 New Media provides public and media relations services to companies across several industries. By elevating client media visibility through digital and social marketing, the team is consistently developing, implementing, managing, and monitoring client coverage across various platforms. The firm is results-focused and driven by creative and strategic planning.

The Company will be available to virtually speak with those interested in obtaining media coverage during the event.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming “500” in September is the Company’s most ambitious project yet, and the first event that can be accessed by anyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at or visit for more information.

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is a boutique media relations firm specializing in increasing awareness for companies through traditional and modern media. We utilize the media to make these companies and their teams’ key leaders and experts in their perspective fields.

Elev8 New Media captures media coverage and maintains valuable relationships with journalists, editors, analysts, and outlets giving our clients the best exposure.

Getting the coverage and exposure you’re looking for is more than just talking to reporters and having on-air time-it’s about creating lasting relationships that will generate ongoing chatter and excitement around your company. We elevate the bar by making meaningful connections in the industry across TV, social, print, and digital media. We don’t settle to just raising the bar, we elevate it.

For more information, please visit www.elev8newmedia.com

