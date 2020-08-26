Entrepreneur Glenn Parada Has Made the American Dream His Own

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / As a multi-decade civil war raged in their native El Salvador, Parada and his family emigrated to the U.S in the early 1980s to find a better life, settling in Lakewood, New Jersey.

“El Salvador was in the heat of war when I was born, and I remember my father showing me an audio recording of when I was a baby,” he said. “When he played it, you can hear me crying with loud gunshots going off and soldiers screaming. My father looks at me and says, `We were under the bed, hiding when I recorded this.'”

After arriving in the U.S., Glenn learned to speak English at school and Spanish in church.

Parada’s father was an early role model as an entrepreneur. His father would bake bread in the family’s small apartment, and he would travel by bus to sell them to stores. The business grew, and the family eventually opened a bakery where Glenn would work as before and after school. Parada’s father also is an evangelical minister.

After graduating high school, Parada decided to enlist in the U.S. Army. He was trained as an armored tank crew member and served overseas.

“I grew up in a very patriotic family,” he said. “My father used to take me to military bases to see the soldiers. I was fascinated by military life and wanted to give back to the United States by serving.”

Upon leaving the service in 2003, Parada was introduced to the mortgage business by his brother in Rockville, Maryland. Unfortunately, after a very successful run, the housing market collapsed because of the subprime crisis. He entered the industry at the height of the subprime boom; he learned the importance of time management, planning, saving money, sales techniques, and staying humble. His career took off. He worked at several Fortune 500 companies as Vice President of Corporate Training and Director of Administration.

He founded Parada Mortgage in New Jersey in 2018. In 2020, Parada opened his office on “Billionaire Highway” in Palm Beach, Florida, between President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf club and Lake Worth beach on the island.

“I went on my own because all the other lenders I had my license with just didn’t go the extra mile for their clients — they fell short (of) expectations or (were) too quick to say `No,'” Parada said. “I understand that sometimes people don’t qualify, but I love to show them how they could and guide them. Hence the company tagline: We don’t say no, we show you how.”

According to Forbes, Parada Mortgage provides 15 to 20 mortgages a month for its clients, with an annual business volume of $20 million. The company is the only and first Hispanic Veteran owned and operated mortgage broker in Palm Beach and aspires to be the largest Hispanic-owned firm of its kind.

“All other mortgage providers in Palm Beach are banks,” Glenn Parada told the magazine. “If you go to the public consumer listings, you will find that we are alone among a sea of banks. We find mortgages for people that the banks can’t, and we go above and beyond to help clients. I find loans for people regardless of their immigration status, and can still approve borrowers with unemployment income history.”

Parada Mortgage’s employees are mostly veterans, many of whom speak Spanish, which gives the company an edge with Hispanic customers who have faced housing discrimination for decades. Glenn Parada’s passion for making a difference now has him dabbling in Republican politics. He has been involved with Hispanic and veterans’ coalitions during Trump’s successful 2016 campaign in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, among other federal and state campaigns.

Thanks to his close relationship with Bill Wheelan, a member of the Republican National Committee (RNC) from Palm Beach, Glenn recently attended Palm Beach County’s annual Lobsterfest fundraiser. He met Republican Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Congressman Brian Mast (R-FL) and President Trump’s friend Roger Stone.

Many Hispanic candidates have reached out to him for advice regarding their campaign and the Latino vote. Glenn was recently named Political Director for the State of Florida for the Republican National Hispanic Assembly (RNHA). In that capacity, he is helping raise funds for Trump’s re-election campaign and local office.

Parada is scheduled to meet Stone again at Club 45 USA and visit Mar-A-Lago, the Winter White House, by the end of the year. Meanwhile, he will advocate for Hispanic voters, candidates, and other political decision-makers within the Republican National Committee.

“I grew up in some poor communities in the 90s which happen to be heavily Democratic. The mindset was always being the victim, blaming the white man, hating the police, and always saying that you can be anything you want to be IF you fight against the system, ” Glenn said. “The system being the white government, Parada said. “As I grew up, I saw/noticed that all of that was not true. We have the power to create our future – the left’s mindset of “if you are born poor, you will stay poor” is a lie. The entrepreneur spirit, individualism, capitalist, patriotic and Christian foundation fit perfectly with the Republican Party.”

More Links and Resources About Glenn Parada

https://www.glennparada.com/

https://www.paradamortgage.us

https://www.forbes.com/sites/reginacole/2020/0

https://www.bloomberg.com/press-releases/2020-07-16/glenn-parada-launches-first-hispanic-mortgage-company-in-palm-beach-florida

https://disruptmagazine.com/from-veteran-to-disruptor-glenn-parada/

https://thriveglobal.com/stories/from-veteran-to-building-a-mortgage-empire-with-glenn-parada/

https://www.yolodaily.com/from-veteran-to-disruptor-glenn-parada-brings-his-mortgage-empire-to-billionaire-highway-in-palm-beach-florida/

https://www.influencive.com/glenn-parada-is-living-proof-of-the-latino-american-dream/

https://www.americadailypost.com/glenn-parada-the-new-hispanic-voice-of-palm-beach-attends-lobsterfeast-with-roger-stone-congressman-brian-mast-and-congressman-matt-gaetz/

Glenn Parada On Social Media

https://www.instagram.com/glennparada/

https://twitter.com/OfficialGparada

https://www.facebook.com/glenn.parada.7

Press and Publicist Contact Info:

Tony Delgado

Email: anthony@disruptvip.com

Phone: 201-875-8684

Disrupt Magazine – The Voice of Latino Entrepreneurs

https://disruptmagazine.com/

Karinna Berrospi

Email: karinna@disruptvip.com

Disrupt Press Accelerator

https://pressaccelerator.com/

SOURCE: Disrupt Media