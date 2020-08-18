Evotec And Novo Nordisk Form Strategic Alliance to Develop Novel Therapies for Kidney Diseases

EVOTEC CONTRIBUTES ACCESS TO UNIQUE CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE (“CKD”) PATIENT DATABASES AS WELL AS ITS INTEGRATED MODALITY-AGNOSTIC DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORM

EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT, RESEARCH FUNDING, MILESTONE POTENTIAL ABOVE € 150 M PER PROJECT AND TIERED ROYALTIES

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) and Novo Nordisk today announced a strategic collaboration on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for patients with chronic kidney disease.

Evotec and Novo Nordisk will jointly identify and develop novel targets based on comprehensive medical and molecular data sets of thousands of chronic kidney disease patients. The collaboration intends to pursue the most relevant human disease biology in a therapeutic modality-agnostic approach to develop first-in-class therapeutics for patients suffering from CKD.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: “We are proud to collaborate with Novo Nordisk in this field of very high unmet medical need. Based on a better understanding of disease-driving molecular mechanisms we aim to develop disease-modifying therapies, which are urgently needed.”

Dr Marcus Schindler, SVP of Global Drug Discovery at Novo Nordisk, commented: “Building on our excellent existing relationship with Evotec, we are very excited to embark on this new collaboration in chronic kidney disease (“CKD”). Collaborating on cutting-edge science, with a human data-centric approach, gives us a unique opportunity to discover novel treatments for the benefit of people living with CKD.”

Dr Karin Conde-Knape, CVP Global Diabetes, Cardio-renal and Translational Research at Novo Nordisk, commented: “Building on adjacencies within cardio-renal and metabolism, this collaboration will allow us to strengthen our efforts within kidney disease on the basis of human relevant biology and strong knowhow and capabilities in collaboration with Evotec.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec and Novo Nordisk will share responsibilities during drug discovery and pre-clinical development. Novo Nordisk will be responsible for the clinical development and commercialisation of the products. Evotec will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, research funding and milestone potential of more than € 150 m per product as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

ABOUT NOVO NORDISK

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 43,500 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,300 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry’s need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women’s health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Evotec SE:

Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Communications & Marketing, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com

