Exactech Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation and computer-assisted technologies for joint replacement surgery, today announced the naming of Kerem Bolukbasi as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bolukbasi joins Exactech from TPG Capital where he served as an Operations Executive and was responsible for providing interim executive leadership and operational support to management teams and boards of directors for the firm’s portfolio companies.

“It’s a pleasure to officially welcome Kerem to the Exactech team where he will undoubtedly make a great impact on our success,” said Exactech Chief Executive Officer Darin Johnson. “Kerem has already contributed significantly to supporting our business continuity efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to leveraging his experience in leading global financial and operational functions across large and diverse companies to position Exactech for sustainable, long-term growth and enhanced valuation.”

According to Bolukbasi, “Exactech is differentiated in the orthopaedics industry with an exciting and aggressive pipeline of new technologies and solutions for surgeons and patients across the globe. I am thrilled to join the company at this exciting and pivotal time.”

Bolukbasi’s roles with TPG Capital have included interim CFO and COO for Vice Media, Transplace, McAfee, Fleetpride and Adare Pharmaceuticals. Prior to this, he served as CFO for the GE Gas Engines and Engineering Division of GE Energy. Bolukbasi will lead Exactech’s global financial operations, finance teams and activities. He will report directly to Johnson and will succeed Jody Phillips, who has served as Exactech’s CFO for the past 27 years.

“Since joining the company in 1993, Jody has been a respected leader and mentor to many Exactech employees,” Johnson said. “He was instrumental in the company’s growth from the initial public offering in 1996, through our go-private transition with TPG Capital in 2018 and beyond. I’d like to thank Jody both personally and on behalf of Exactech for his dedicated service and contributions.”

