Finding Success By Believing In Yourself: Lailah Alese Has Mastered Self Growth In Order To Perfect Her Businesses.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Bettering yourself is an important part of self-growth in numerous realms of life. You must learn to grow with life as experiences change you and reinvent your outlook. This is the mentality of business entrepreneur Lailah Alese who is a businesswoman in numerous types of businesses. She has carried her mentality of self-improvement and growth to all that she does.

“I am a self-growth fanatic that strives to be the best person I can be. This desire for growth and self-mastery helps me excel in life and in business. I believe this is important because if you are not focused on bettering yourself and your business, you’ll become stagnant and content, which hinders your ability to excel, reach new heights and create success.” Lailah says.

Lailah has brought this mentality into every business she has started. She has worked hard and grown and succeeded throughout numerous other businesses. Starting off in the beauty industry, she branched out to try other things, which she has also accelerated at.

“I have been in the beauty industry for eight years– that’s where I started. I have an ecommerce store where I sell beauty products to beauty technicians. In October of 2019, after learning about Contract Bidding, I started a successful Commercial Cleaning Company. Aside from the contracts I already held, I was proud to be able to gain 17 Commercial Cleaning accounts in just two weeks during the Pandemic. I have an ebook that shares different methods to solidify more contracts for need-based businesses. In addition, through my Business Development Company, Blueprint Business Services, I have taught many students how to start or expand their businesses with my online course that teaches you how to win contracts in any field, city, and state as well as with local businesses and the federal government– through bidding. Blueprint Business Services also provides a range of development services to assist with legitimizing and building your businesses credibility.” Lailah explains.

Her entrepreneurial spirit started at a young age. By age 6 and all throughout her middle and high school career, she found herself selling anything she could. She worked a few jobs before fully starting all of her businesses. She knew those previous occupations were not for her and that she belonged in the business world.

“Before going full time with entrepreneurship, I have worked for multiple small businesses doing ecommerce, operations, customer service management, and marketing. Being in these environments has taught me many valuable lessons, as well as the skills needed to thrive within business. Most importantly, I learned the most through trial and error. I am extremely happy to be able to inspire, motivate, and teach others what I’ve learned and excelled at over the years on my journey.” Lailah recounts.

Lailah’s advice when it comes to starting a successful business is to believe in yourself! The only person that holds you back from pursuing your dreams is you. Once you get over that blockage, you will be able to start a successful business and even help yourself live a better and fuller life.

“My advice is to believe in yourself. Believe that if you have a desire to start a particular business, understand that there is nothing holding you back but you. Not funds, not support, not a lack of knowledge– because anything can be acquired. It is only a matter of believing in yourself and pursuing actions to find out how you can get it done. Not to mention– if you’re interested in starting a business, a great idea is a cleaning company or other similar need-based service businesses. Cleaning companies have extremely low startup costs under $500, and you can learn how to win commercial contracts as well as residential work easily. I have an ebook and a course to teach you the ins and outs. In addition, if you want to know if this is right for you or the services you provide, you can schedule a free phone consultation by going to www.blueprintbusinessservices.com.” Lailah advises.

You can find out more about Lailah by following her on Instagram here. You can check out her business here.

