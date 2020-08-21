From Barbering to Brokering: How This Toronto Realtor Created A Polished Lucrative Lifestyle By Simply Building Relationships

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Matt Campoli is a man of many career-paths – going from a major in history, to barbering, to brokering real estate. This young maverick has been involved in a variety of industries, but has taken transferable skills from all of them and uses them currently. Matt comes from an Italian family, him being the first to graduate from university. His family told Matt the long-perceived notion that the road to success meant becoming a lawyer, doctor, engineer or accountant, and it always made sense to him to go into these careers – but he wasn’t sure of what he wanted to do. After finishing high school, following a life doing what he loved became ever more apparent to him. When in university, his major in history appealed to him because he always saw value in viewing the world with a broad lens. A lot of the time, patterns reveal themselves – and this talent of predicting events before they occur was a valuable skill he harnessed.

While pursuing his history major, he also started a successful barbering business. The money he made at his retail job wasn’t enough – and coming from a family of hairstylists, he began barbering as a hobby. He wasn’t expecting it to blow up – soon cutting the entire area around which he lived – and the interpersonal skills he soon learned would become valuable to his work in real estate today. While with his clients, he learned to adapt to different cultures, ages, interests and backgrounds. These skills allow him to make all people that come across his path feel comfortable, which is valuable in any industry. He became obsessed with self-development and bettering himself and his work, so he could take what he knows and what he’s learned into every industry he enters.

This drive, the ability to see patterns in history, and his people skills would become invaluable to him as he entered the real estate industry. Matt grew up renting homes with his single mother and eventually lived in a basement apartment; he was embarrassed by this, after looking at all the houses his friends grew up in. Scouting homes for his mother came from a deep desire to have a house to call home – and it was this desire that fueled his drive, and what inevitably drove him to the real estate industry. After seeing real estate agents at work with his mother while house hunting, he took a liking to it instantly. It seems fated that he would spend so much time looking for homes for his family, only for it to turn into a career. Four years later, he will soon be selling the house with the very same basement apartment in which he once lived – it seems life went full circle for Matt.

As he continues his work in real estate, he is still the same Matt Campoli that people come to – whether that be for a helping hand or just a listening ear. He enjoys helping people improve their self-development, and knows that it can be hard to figure out where to begin when life comes at you full speed. With the uncertainty of life after graduating university a daunting presence, and the typical 9-5 jobs requiring so much of our attention, it can be hard to discover where our true potential lies. It was this realization that struck him while in Tulum, Mexico, with his entrepreneurial friend Zohaib Aziz. They both could clearly see how lost people were trying to juggle work life with a life of self-discovery. A little help and assistance are all some people need to realize their true potential – and it was this motivation that inspired the duo to create the It’s Simple Podcast. With guests from a multitude of industries, the duo invites entrepreneurs to share their success stories – along with tips and advice for aspiring entrepreneurs – to show that with the right potential and work, doing what you love is simple.

Matt sees himself continuing the work of helping people throughout his life – impacting millions by the time he leaves this earth. Doing real estate internationally and being one of the top agents in the world are a couple of personal goals. Still, the work of helping others pave their paths to success is a lifelong task he wants to undertake. When the pandemic first began, he continued this mission with his Home is Toronto video – motivating others to stay connected, and to continue our self-development so that we’d come back stronger and better than ever. While motivating us all, this also landed him a spot to speak on the Buzz Conference: a real estate-focused conference that brings industry leaders together to discuss the growing Toronto industry. With all that he’s accomplished in just a short amount of time, Matt is still just a normal guy who wants the best for everyone and himself. His early twenties was strife with self-sabotage – his doubts in himself of being able to make six figures, or ever being where he is now. But after events in his life affected him, his mindset was shaken up – he began to commit to being the best version of himself and continuing on the road to self-development and entrepreneurship.

One thing he never forgets is that, in the grand scheme of things, we are but a speck on a flying rock hurtling through space – anything could happen at any moment, so why waste your time trying to be someone else? Everybody else is already taken – committing to being the best authentic version of yourself will earn you more respect from the right people. Don’t be scared to live the life you’ve always dreamed of – because if Matt’s life is any indication, committing to the best version of yourself can only lead to greatness.

