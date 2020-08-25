Futuris Company to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 3rd

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) (OTC PINK:MISMD) (“Futuris” or the “Company”), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies, today announced that Kalyan Pathuri, President of Futuris Company, will present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Mr. Pathuri will present via live webcast at 10:40 a.m. ET in Track 4. To attend, please register here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36579

The LD 500 Virtual Conference taking place from September 1-4, 2020 will feature prominent public companies, alongside interviews and keynotes with some of the most successful and influential business leaders in the small-cap world.

For more information about the LD 500, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Futuris’ management, please contact Futuris’ Investor Relations at Futuris@kcsa.com or David Scher at david@ldmicro.com.

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies that specialize in professional service verticals such as medical, accounting/finance, information technology, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and human resources. The Company is committed to building a global staffing company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

