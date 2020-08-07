Game Changing 10 Minute Rapid Covid 19 Test & Secure VHealth Passport Will Get Sports Fans Back Into Stadiums – Former England Rugby Captain & 2003 World Cup Winner Mike Tindall MBE Backs Pilot Scheme to UK Government

A short video of the Covid-19 Rapid Test & V Health Passport being administered to Mike Tindall MBE, Mark Cueto MBE and Tom Curry at Sale Sharks is available for download on this link to demonstrate the simplicity of the rapid test and VHealth passport

RUGBY STAR MIKE TINDALL MBE

BACKS 10 MINUTE COVID TEST

& VHEALTH PASSPORT™ PILOT SCHEME

“FANS ARE BACK™”

‘GAME CHANGING’ RAPID TEST KIT

WILL TAKE 10 MINS & COST £15 TO GET FANS FROM ACROSS THE UK BACK INTO SPORTS STADIUMS

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / Former England Rugby Captain and 2003 World Cup Winner Mike Tindall MBE has backed a new Covid-19 rapid test kit and secure digital health passport that will help get sports fans from across the UK back into stadiums following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent announcement to help the sports economy.

The Rapid test kit takes 1 minute to administer to a sports fan and gives test results within 10 minutes and a 98.7% accuracy testing for IgG, IgA, IgM. The test kit which comes with a GDPR compliant and secure digital health passport called VHealth Passport™ will be priced at £15 making it a ‘game changer’ for sports fans across the UK.

Tindall who is a Global Sporting Ambassador for British cyber technology company VST Enterprises demonstrated the new rapid testing kit on a visit to Manchester’s Premiership rugby club SALE SHARKS. Tindall was joined by Sale rugby pals MARK CUETO MBE and TOM CURRY.

The three rugby players demonstrated the new rapid testing kit procedure and VHealth Passport™ as part of a pilot scheme called FANS ARE BACK™ which has been submitted by VST Enterprises to the Government including the Prime Minister, the Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston and the Department Of Media Culture & Sport (DCMS) watch here https://vimeo.com/440099051

Tech entrepreneur Louis-James Davis is leading a consortium of British companies who joined their respective expertise to find a solution to get fans back into stadiums. His tech company VST Enterprises along with sports partners REDSTRIKE, public safety and event management partners HALO Solutions and occupational health care company Latus Health have put forward active pilot proposals to Government to get football, rugby union and rugby league fans back into sports stadiums across the UK in a safe and controlled manner. Former Sports Minister Richard Caborn has widely supported the initiative and believes that a system of testing and health passports is the right way to get fans back spectating at British sporting events.

Commenting on the pilot scheme Mike Tindall MBE said;

“Getting fans back to watching live sport safely is the number one priority for clubs, teams and fans right now. Providing safe, accurate testing and ensuring that each person has a secure digital health passport to authenticate their test status result is vital to be able to do this. The fans are the lifeblood of any sport – without them it’s just not the same and so this is a great step forward. The test is simple, easy to use and the results are then uploaded to the app on your mobile phone which fans can present when asked and it will also remind you when your next test is due, hopefully enabling the long term safe return of fans.”

Former Sale Sharks and England player Mark Cueto MBE, who is now commercial director at Sale Sharks is fully supportive of the testing and VHealth Passport™ pilot and initiative;

“Sale Sharks have always been an innovative club and we fully support the FANS ARE BACK™ test pilot that VST Enterprises are spearheading with the Government and various sports bodies. We have seen first hand as a club, how quick, safe and efficient these test pilots are to administer and get the results for fans within 10 minutes. This will be a crucially important part of getting our Sharks fans back into the ground to watch premiership rugby and more crucially that all Premiership Rugby clubs will be able to use these tests and technology. The use of cutting edge technology like the VHealth passport with our fans is also an important part of being an innovative and forward thinking rugby club.”

‘FANS ARE BACK™’ pilot programs will cover football, rugby and snooker initially working with DCMS, Public Health England, SGSA (Sports Ground Safety Authority) and the various bodies including the Premier League, RFU, RFL and World Snooker. Upon its successful trials other pilot programs will then be rolled out across music concerts, theatre and other entertainment venues.

The pilot programmes will see a sample group of between 500-5000 home fans tested a day prior to a specially designated ‘friendly game’ using a Covid-19 rapid test kit. Each testing kit will also be provided with an ultra secure digital health passport to be used on the fan’s mobile phone called V-Health Passport™. The ultra secure digital passport will authenticate and validate the fans Covid-19 status.

SaleSharks and England Flanker Tom Curry also took part in the pilot scheme ahead of his training schedule, commenting on the pilot he said;

“Our fans at Sale Sharks are the reason we turn up to play and love the game of rugby, they are the lifeblood of the team and the sport. The FANS ARE BACK™ pilot scheme is a brilliant idea and really will make a huge difference to getting our fans back to the ground.”

The FANS ARE BACK™ pilot programmes will use the most advanced Covid-19 rapid testing kits which can be administered in 1 minute and produce test results in 10 minutes with 98.7% accuracy along with GDPR compliant digital health passports to authenticate and validate Covid-19 test results. Unlike contact tracing apps used by the Government, the V-Health Passport™ does not track or trace a persons live location or breach personal privacy protocols and ensures personal data is ultra secure to the fan using the most advanced security protocols and encryption.

The V-Health Passport™ is a unique cyber security technology app powered by the ultra secure VCode® which works alongside a Covid-19 testing kit to provide an intelligent traffic light system on a smart phone to authenticate a persons test status of positive or negative. “Red” indicates a positive, “Green” indicates a negative test result and “Amber” indicates a countdown trigger date to the next test date required.

The FANS ARE BACK™ pilot programmes will be overseen by event safety team HALO Solutions Ltd who have unrivalled expertise in public safety and event management. The team have extensive experience managing and supporting events such as the Cricket World Cup 2019, Isle Of Wight Festivals, BBC Sports Personality Of The Year to British Athletics providing event safety and management.

Medical administration and testing will be carried out by Latus Health who have extensive experience in occupational health for corporates and Covid-19 testing with clients ranging from investment bank JP Morgan to Morrison’s supermarkets.

Former Sports Minister Richard Caborn believes that the FANS ARE BACK™ pilot programmes will positively assist the Governments plans and give confidence to the fans to allow stadiums safely to re open again in October.

“This is exactly what the Government need to be encouraging sports administrators to adopt for fans to be safe in coming back into the sports stadiums and major events. By running the FANS ARE BACK test pilot programme this will allow the football and rugby clubs to trial a program of rapid testing and using a V-Health Passport™ to confirm and authorise a persons Covid status. In my opinion it is a significant and positive way in ensuring that spectator sports can resume in the UK where we test test test and use a secure health passport that also protects peoples data and which validates that test result. That is the only way we can ensure that sports fans are safely entering a stadium as test negative.”

Caborn, who served as Minister Of Sport from 2001-2007, was one of the UK’s longest serving Sports Ministers and hugely respected for his contribution to UK sport. He was instrumental in securing the London 2012 Olympics and was also appointed by Gordon Brown as the Prime Minister’s Ambassador for England’s 2018 World Cup bid.

VSTE are also providing its VCode® & VPlatform® technology to work with the UNITED NATIONS as part of their SDG Collaboratory (Sustainable Development Goals) program – to provide a wide range of technology services to 9 Billion people by 2030.

ENDS

For further information and all press and media enquiries

Please contact Gerard Franklin – Head Of Communications & External Relations

M: 07885 388398 e: gerard@vstenterprises.com

VST Enterprises Ltd | The Lexicon | Mount Street | Manchester | M2 5NT

NOTES TO EDITORS

‘FANS ARE BACK’ – PILOT WALKTHROUGH -HOW DOES IT WORK ?

A test group of home fans will be selected by their football or rugby team randomly to attend the pilot FANS ARE BACK event. Each will be instructed to download the V-Health Passport® onto their mobile phone prior to the testing day. The fan will then enter their details, name, address, date of birth, phone number doctors details onto their V-Health Passport® and also confirm their official identity by uploading their official Government ID in the form of passport or drivers licence document. The uploaded documents are then verified against the phone’s facial recognition to match the persons details in a “likeness test”.

The sample group of fans will then be invited to attend and take a Covid-19 rapid test at a pre defined location, by pre booked appointment the day prior to the event. Upon arrival at the test site they will be asked to present their V-Health Passport® for scanning and a temperature check will be taken before being directed to a test station for the Covid 19 test.

The test takes 1 minute to administer with Covid results in 10 minutes. The fans test status is then uploaded to their V-Health Passport®. The V-Health Passport® will then show a GDPR compliant screen when presented to officials for scanning showing the fans official photograph and a green traffic light symbol to confirm ‘negative’ test status and the date of the test. A more in depth and detailed screen can only be viewed by authorised medical staff. The fan is then advised to return home and self isolate until the pilot match the next day.

On match day the fans are then invited to return to the stadium and present their V-Health Passport® which is scanned by event security officials and stewards to confirm who they are and their valid V-Health Passport® and Covid-19 test status. The V-Health Passport® can be scanned by officials up to 100 metres away in social distancing and while crowds are ingesting into an event, thus preventing choke points and bottle necks on entry.

The details uploaded to the V-Health Passport® can also then be used for contact tracing purposes working with the NHSX teams if a person tested positive in the test day prior to the event. All data from the pilot FANS ARE BACK event will then be fed back to DCMS, Public Health England and the NHS.

Latus Health Care along with Infinite Possibilities Global will administer the Covid-19 tests to fans using a three in one rapid test kit which tests for IgA, IgM and IgG on fans and will also provide medical staff for administration. VSTE and its partners REDSTRIKE will provide the secure digital health passport V-Health Passport® to upload, validate and authenticate the Covid test status.

The BioSURE rapid Covid-19 test is the only antibody kit available which tests for IgA, IgM and IgG. Manufactured in the UK, the CE certified and MHRA registered triple antibody test is able to identify if a person currently has Corona virus (Covid-19), or if they have had a previous infection. Providing qualitative results in under 10 minutes, this test is praised as a ‘game-changer’ for the screening of high volumes of people to increase the efficiency of Covid testing and crowd safety

Unlike other technologies and health passports using bar codes and QR Codes – which are un secure and able to be hacked – the V-Health Passport™ is ultra secure. V-Health Passport™ using the groundbreaking VCode® technology which used closed loop technology and end to end encryption with 2.2 Quintillion combination codes making it unhackable. It can also be scanned from a distance of up-to 100 metres on moving objects

SOURCE: VST Enterprises Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/600626/Game-Changing-10-Minute-Rapid-Covid-19-Test-Secure-VHealth-Passport-Will-Get-Sports-Fans-Back-Into-Stadiums–Former-England-Rugby-Captain-2003-World-Cup-Winner-Mike-Tindall-MBE-Backs-Pilot-Scheme-to-UK-Government