GB Sneakers: The Sneaker House of Innovation

If you come at the right time, you might just bump into Kim Kardashian, checking out the latest Nike release in store

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / GB Sneakers prides itself on being the sneaker store that all the coolest kids go to. Breaking away from the drab, traditional athletic shoe store look, all four of their stores in New York are decorated in a modern, upscale aesthetic that complements the type of shoes they stock. Each store is designed to maintain a comfortable atmosphere to make customers feel at ease while making their purchasing decisions; however long they may take. Each display is well designed and well lit to highlight the shoe’s colors and best features.

Through its innovative marketing strategies carried out on social media, GBNY Productions has established itself as a dominating presence in the retail scene. As recently, it has signed on American rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son, Justin Combs, as a business partner, solidifying its line-up of competent leaders.

GB Sneakers take pride in who they are, what they sell, and most of all, who their customers are. Their customers range from elite Hollywood stars shopping the most expensive trainers to families who want to be decked out in matching apparel.

The company’s secret lies in outstanding customer service. The company’s staff is friendly and knowledgeable about all the brands that they stock as well as each individual shoe. One of their key principles is that no customer should ever feel left out; thus, they offer sneakers for men, women, and kids of all shapes and sizes. Each GB Sneakers store is a dynamic, personal, and responsive experience that transcends the peak of the modern retail experience. Staff is trained to give an authentic, immersive shopping experience that makes GB Sneakers the premium destination for the hottest shoe releases.

Aside from top-selling brands like Nike and Jordan, they also stock Puma, Fila, Reebok, Diadora, Converse, Vans, Timberland, and many more in-demand brands that their customers seek. GB offers exclusive styles that are limited in production-the reason why the company has customers all over the globe. The company offers free shipping to anywhere in the US as well as international shipping at a reasonable cost.

Aside from sneakers, the company also provides hip and trendy clothing from top-name brands. Customers can go in and expect to walk out with a whole new outfit after an immersive and holistic shopping experience.

The company has also expanded its brand to accommodate the growing demand for health and wellness products. Fit GBNY, their sub-brand, showcases a wide range of supplements and crystal gemstones.

GB Sneakers further asserts their transcendence over other shoe stores with their efforts to give back to their customers and their community. Every month, to help keep youth off the streets, they have in-store talent shows that showcase talents from less fortunate local youth. Customers can also win a $1,000 shopping spree in their monthly celebrity shopping sprees. To showcase new products and give customers a peek at what will be on displays soon, the company does weekly Instagram live shows and have different celebrities join and show off new products. In Spin the Wheel, customers are given the opportunity to win free gifts.

GB Sneakers goes beyond what most shoe retailers do and constantly raises the bar for the entire industry not only by giving their customers the hottest new releases and consistently excellent service but also by giving back to the community that has supported them for so long.

Their app, GBNY, is also available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Learn more about GB Sneakers on their website.

