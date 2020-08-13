Global Hemp Group Announces Halt and Resumption of Rights

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. (“GHG” or the “Company“) (CSE:GHG)(OTC PINK:GBHPF)(FRANKFURT:GHG) announced on July 31, 2020 that it will be making a rights offering (the “Rights Offering“) in which holders of record of the Company’s common shares, as of the record date of August 4th 2020 (the “Record Date“), will receive rights to subscribe for units of the Company.

The rights started trading on August 10, 2020 under the symbol “GHG.RT”. There was a delay in the confirmation eligibility of the ISIN for the Rights due to a glitch in the system and the trading of the Rights on the Canadian Securities Exchange was halted. However, this issue has now been resolved and the ISIN has been confirmed by the Canadian Depository for Securities.

The Rights will resume trading on August 13, 2020.

Full details of the Rights Offering are included in a Rights Offering circular filed on July 31, 2020 under GHG’ profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The circular and related materials were also be mailed to registered holders of Common Shares as of the Record Date.

Instagram

Follow the development of the Scio Oregon Hemp Project and the projects being developed through GHG’s partnership with Qworx LLC on Instagram @hemp_global

Follow us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Global-Hemp-Group-103913678047458/?modal=admin_todo_tour

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG) (OTC: GBHPF) (FRANKFURT: GHG), is focused on a multi-phased strategy to build a strong presence in the industrial hemp industry the United States. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with hemp cultivation operations in the state of Oregon. The first phase of this strategy is to develop hemp cultivation with the objective of extracting cannabinoids (CBG & CBD) and creating a near term revenue stream that will allow the Company to expand and develop successive phases of the strategy. The second phase of the plan will focus on the development of value-added industrial hemp products utilizing the processing of the whole hemp plant, as envisioned in the Company’s Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) strategy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Global Hemp Group Inc., including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the availability of future financing and exploration risk, the legality of cannabis and hemp. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Hemp Group Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information Contact Global Hemp Group

Tel: 424-354-2998

info@globalhempgroup.com

www.globalhempgroup.com

Global Hemp Group Inc. “Curt Huber” By: Curt Huber, CEO

SOURCE: Global Hemp Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/601495/Global-Hemp-Group-Announces-Halt-and-Resumption-of-Rights