GT Biopharma Provides Update on Development of TriKE(TM) Therapeutic for Treatment of COVID-19 Infection

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB:GTBP) (GTBP.PA) (the “Company” or “GT Biopharma”) a company focused on developing innovative therapeutic treatments based on its proprietary NK cell engager (TriKE™) platform announced today an update concerning the development of its TriKE™ therapeutic for the treatment of COVID-19 infection. The TriKE™ COVID-19 therapeutic is designed to seek out and kill Novel Coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) virus infected cells before the release of additional virus particles from such infected cells. The ability of the TriKE™ therapeutic to direct the immune system’s Natural Killer (NK) cells to target and eliminate distressed cells is a key part of the therapeutic strategy.

GT Biopharma and Cytovance® Biologics, a USA-based contract development and manufacturing company and a member of the Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group of companies, have entered into a collaboration agreement whereby Cytovance is providing drug development services to assist the GT Biopharma with itss TriKE™ therapeutic for the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome-associated coronavirus infection produces devastating viral pneumonia. Pathologic changes are most prominent in the lungs, with disruptions of the pulmonary epithelial cells in gas exchange areas and conducting airways. It has been reported that the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor is the main host cell receptor targeted by the 2019-nCoV virus, and plays a crucial role in the entry of virus into the cell.

Mr. Anthony Cataldo, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GT Biopharma commented “development is continuing according to plan, and we are working to prepare TriKE™ COVID-19 for further preclinical testing and GMP manufacturing.” Mr. Cataldo also stated “we are pleased with the progress Cytovance is making, and are looking forward to being able to evaluate the TriKE™ COVID-19 therapeutic in humans.”

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology and infectious disease therapeutic products based our proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE™) platform. Our TriKE™ platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer cell and virus infected cell killing using the patient’s immune system NK cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using proprietary TriKE™ technology developed by researchers at the university to target NK cells.

About GTB-3550 TriKE™ FDA Clinical Trial

GTB-3550 is the Company’s first TriKE™ product candidate being initially developed for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). GTB-3550 is a tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate composed of the variable regions of the heavy and light chains of anti-CD16 and anti-CD33 antibodies and a modified form of IL-15. The NK cell stimulating cytokine human IL-15 portion of the molecule provides a self-sustaining signal that activates NK cells and enhances their ability to kill. We are presently evaluating GTB-3550 in a Phase I/II clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03214666) for the treatment of CD33 positive leukemias such as AML, myelodysplastic syndrome and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies.

