Halberd Corporation Adds Dr. Gregory George as Member of Scientific Advisory Board

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) today confirmed the signing of Dr. Gregory George as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. George is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sharon, PA and is affiliated with the Sharon Regional Health System, part of the Steward Hospital Network, and UPMC Horizon Shenango.

Dr. George was born in Warren, OH in 1952 and graduated high school in 1970. He attended Youngstown State from 1970 to 1973. He graduated Kent State University in 1975 with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology. In 1976 he graduated from Kent State University with a pre-med degree and enrolled in the National University of Mexico, where he earned his doctorate degree in 1982. From 1982-86 he was a resident and intern at Youngstown Ohio Hospitals. For the last 34 years, he has been in private practice in Sharon, PA.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, welcomed the addition of Dr. George stating, “Dr. George is well respected in his field and brings years of clinical experience to our efforts. His connections with the Sharon Regional Hospital group provide us with significant potential opportunities for evaluating the efficacy of our treatments. We also feel that Dr. George is particularly well suited to evaluate the different features of our prospective technology partners to determine which one, and for which tasks, a particular partner is best suited. We are confident that he will be able to help us navigate many of the nuances inherent within the calculus of this complex process.”

About Halberd Corporation.

HalberdCorporation. (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: “Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;” “Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;” and “Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus.” Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Title Application No. Filing Date Priority Status Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection US 62/989981 03/16/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending Method for Treating Covid-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in Covid-19 Patients US 63/007207 04/08/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus US 63/013104 4/21/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives –

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

