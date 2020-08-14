Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Presentations at Cancer Immunotherapy Symposia

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce its participation in this year’s Keystone Symposia: Advances in Cancer Immunotherapy, taking place August 17-19, 2020.

The conference highlights challenges in the long-term efficacy of current cancer immunotherapies and provides insights into the mechanistic foundations of and possible solutions to these problems.

Scientists from the Company will present two posters at this year’s conference, which will be taking place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Presentations will be hosted in interactive ePoster sessions, where scientists from Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals will be available to answer questions about their latest research.

The first poster, entitled “High Affinity FLT3-CD3 Bispecific Antibody Effectively Eliminates AML in Humanized Mouse Models”, discusses the company’s bispecific CDX antibody, designed for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”) and concurrent conditioning of the bone marrow niche for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (“HSCT”).

The second poster, entitled “A Novel Anti-FLT3 CAR-T Therapy for Effective Elimination of AML and Conditioning for Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation”, discusses the Company’s newest cell therapy, chimeric antigen receptor T cells, which express anti-FLT3 antibodies to target and kill AML and condition HSCT.

The Company’s bispecific antibody and CAR-T therapies have shown promising results in both in vitro and in vivo preclinical experiments and display advantages over current standard of care treatments for AML due to their increased specificity and efficacy, underscoring the Company’s commitment to breakthrough therapies for the treatment of blood diseases.

Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology (https://goo.gl/epxTuf) is a nonprofit organization with a 48-year history of convening open, peer-reviewed conferences that connect the scientific community and accelerate life science discovery. Its Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of eminent biomedical scientists whose expertise derives from academia, industry, and the government (https://goo.gl/GtwUjT).

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc Home Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its wholly-owned US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. The Company’s technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

