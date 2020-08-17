HID Global Acquires Access-IS, a Leading Global Provider of Miniaturized Reader Devices That Combine Key Technologies for Mission-Critical Markets

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HID–HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that it has acquired Access-IS, a leading technology provider of miniaturized reader devices that combine a number of key technologies ideal for mission-critical environments. Access-IS’s proven technology and solutions broaden HID Global’s technology portfolio, accelerate its vertical market expansion, and add new product offerings that help meet customers’ evolving needs for integrated, digitized solutions.

Access-IS’s technology, products and solutions have been developed with a focus on innovative design and quality for over three decades. From barcode reading and image processing for document scanning to NFC and EMV for mobile ticketing, Access-IS has brought to market a range of devices that have been deployed worldwide in major cities and countries across a number of key verticals including finance, transportation and government.

“Access-IS solutions are a good fit for HID. Strategically aligned with both our existing Extended Access Technologies business and HID’s transport and ticketing solutions in our Identification Technologies business, Access-IS will enhance HID’s industry leadership while positioning us for growth in a variety of attractive markets,” said Björn Lidefelt, CEO of HID Global. “HID and Access-IS share a similar purpose to embed trust in physical products as a bridge to the digital world.”

The company extends HID’s technology and product portfolio with proven solutions deployed worldwide:

More than 100 million transactions processed through Access-IS products daily and its installed base includes over 20,000 systems used in public transportation and ticketing around the world.

More than 50,000 users of its identity and security solutions (e-Passport, e-ID and e-driver’s license readers for government and commercial applications).

Installations in over 200 airports, including 20 of the top 30 airports in the world, and used by many of the world’s top airlines.

In addition to building upon Access-IS’s existing vertical markets, HID will leverage the company’s technology to fuel further expansion, and EMV contactless payment readers from Access-IS will broaden HID’s offering in the financial sector and other markets.

Access-IS was founded in 1985 and is based in Reading, UK. With 120 employees serving customers in over 200 countries, the Access-IS team has a strong core competency in enabling quick, accurate and reliable identification and payment in integrated solutions. This expertise complements HID’s know-how in driving innovation that ensures the safety and security of people and places around the world, especially in mission-critical environments.

Access-IS is now a Business Unit within HID’s Extended Access Technologies’ Business Area, which is led by Steve Currie, Vice President and Managing Director.

